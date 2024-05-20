Bruce Springsteen at Sunderland's Stadium of Light: Set list, timings - and everything else you need to know
and live on Freeview channel 276
Around 45,000 fans will descend on the Stadium of Light this Wednesday, May 22, to see Bruce Springsteen and his E Street Band.
It’s The Boss’ first date in the North East since he last rocked the home of the Black Cats in 2012.
Here’s what you need to know ahead of the gig.
Tickets
Hospitality and accessible tickets have all sold out but there are some general sale tickets available at AXS.com or Ticketmaster.co.uk.
Tickets are priced from £70 to £145.
Timings
The stadium is expected to open around 4pm, with Bruce on stage around 7pm. There’s no support act, with the concert expected to last around three hours 15 minutes.
Merchandise
Prices for the official tour merchandise online start at £20 for setlist trading cards, £40 and £45 for t-shirts and £45 for limited edition posters. Prices are expected to be similar at the merch stands on site on Wednesday.
Weather
The weather forecast for Wednesday in Sunderland is 14degrees and overcast with a chance of rain. Small telescopic umbrellas are permitted in the stadium, but large umbrellas are not.
Set List
Set lists are always subject to change, and Bruce will often change them according to the area and fan requests on the night, but here’s the Set List from the recent gig in Kilkenny.
A Rainy Night in Soho
Lonesome Day
Candy’s Room
Adam Raised a Cain
Prove It All Night
Darlington County
No Surrender
Ghosts
The Promised Land
If I Was The Priest
Seeds
Spirit In The Night
Hungry Heart
Nightshift
Racing in the Street
Last Man Standing
Backstreets
Because the Night
She’s The One
Wrecking Ball
The Rising
Badlands
Thunder Road
Land of Hope and Dreams
Born to Run
Bobby Jean
Glory Days
Dancing in the Dark
Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out
Twist and Shout
I’ll See You in My Dreams
Build up
There’s a host of bars and restaurants in the city hosting Bruce Springsteen-themed events where you can warm up for the gig.
They include a pre-gig shindig at Diego’s in Sunniside, pre-gig food and tunes at The Peacock from 1pm, Juice Springsteen pale ale at Keel Tavern, early opening at Sam’s Bar, pre-show meals at Asiana, DB/CB, Saba Maison de Luxe amongst many others.
Food & Drink at the gig
There will be a wide range of food and drink available to purchase both in the courtyard and stadium itself.
Concert-goers are not permitted to bring their own food and drink in the stadium. Challenge 25 protocols will be in operation. Bring proof of ID to show you are over 18 in order to purchase alcohol
Parking
There is no public parking available at the Stadium of Light or in nearby residential streets. People planning to travel to concert by car are being advised to use city centre car parks found at the following link: www.sunderland.gov.uk/parking
Pre-bookable parking is also available at the Riverside Sunderland Multi Story Car Park in Farringdon Row for a flat fee of £7 for 24 hours. Book via Sunderland City Council Parking Portal (sunderlandparking.co.uk) Then click on the Event Parking tab. This car park will not be available for pay on the day parking.
Limited disabled parking at the Stadium of Light can be pre-allocated by contacting the Stadium of Light.
Travel advice
Bruce Springsteen fans are being advised to plan their journeys in advance and give themselves plenty of time to get there, with thousands of concert-goers due to descend on the city.
For the full road, bus rail and park and walk advice see here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.