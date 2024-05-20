Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Boss is back!

Around 45,000 fans will descend on the Stadium of Light this Wednesday, May 22, to see Bruce Springsteen and his E Street Band.

Bruce Springsteen on stage at the Stadium of Light in 2012

It’s The Boss’ first date in the North East since he last rocked the home of the Black Cats in 2012.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the gig.

Tickets

Hospitality and accessible tickets have all sold out but there are some general sale tickets available at AXS.com or Ticketmaster.co.uk.

Tickets are priced from £70 to £145.

Timings

The stadium is expected to open around 4pm, with Bruce on stage around 7pm. There’s no support act, with the concert expected to last around three hours 15 minutes.

Merchandise

Prices for the official tour merchandise online start at £20 for setlist trading cards, £40 and £45 for t-shirts and £45 for limited edition posters. Prices are expected to be similar at the merch stands on site on Wednesday.

Weather

The weather forecast for Wednesday in Sunderland is 14degrees and overcast with a chance of rain. Small telescopic umbrellas are permitted in the stadium, but large umbrellas are not.

Set List

Set lists are always subject to change, and Bruce will often change them according to the area and fan requests on the night, but here’s the Set List from the recent gig in Kilkenny.

A Rainy Night in Soho

Lonesome Day

Candy’s Room

Adam Raised a Cain

Prove It All Night

Darlington County

No Surrender

Ghosts

The Promised Land

If I Was The Priest

Seeds

Spirit In The Night

Hungry Heart

Nightshift

Racing in the Street

Last Man Standing

Backstreets

Because the Night

She’s The One

Wrecking Ball

The Rising

Badlands

Thunder Road

Land of Hope and Dreams

Born to Run

Bobby Jean

Glory Days

Dancing in the Dark

Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out

Twist and Shout

I’ll See You in My Dreams

Build up

Diego’s in Sunniside are amongst the bars and restaurants hosting pre-gig warm ups

There’s a host of bars and restaurants in the city hosting Bruce Springsteen-themed events where you can warm up for the gig.

They include a pre-gig shindig at Diego’s in Sunniside, pre-gig food and tunes at The Peacock from 1pm, Juice Springsteen pale ale at Keel Tavern, early opening at Sam’s Bar, pre-show meals at Asiana, DB/CB, Saba Maison de Luxe amongst many others.

Food & Drink at the gig

There will be a wide range of food and drink available to purchase both in the courtyard and stadium itself.

Concert-goers are not permitted to bring their own food and drink in the stadium. Challenge 25 protocols will be in operation. Bring proof of ID to show you are over 18 in order to purchase alcohol

Parking

There is no public parking available at the Stadium of Light or in nearby residential streets. People planning to travel to concert by car are being advised to use city centre car parks found at the following link: www.sunderland.gov.uk/parking

Pre-bookable parking is also available at the Riverside Sunderland Multi Story Car Park in Farringdon Row for a flat fee of £7 for 24 hours. Book via Sunderland City Council Parking Portal (sunderlandparking.co.uk) Then click on the Event Parking tab. This car park will not be available for pay on the day parking.

Limited disabled parking at the Stadium of Light can be pre-allocated by contacting the Stadium of Light.

Travel advice

Bruce Springsteen fans are being advised to plan their journeys in advance and give themselves plenty of time to get there, with thousands of concert-goers due to descend on the city.