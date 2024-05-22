Bruce Springsteen Sunderland gig road closures as final countdown under way for Stadium of Light concert
Excited fans are counting down the hours until Bruce Springsteen appears on stage in Sunderland.
More than 45,000 tickets have been sold for the concert at the Stadium of Light, and transport policies have been put in place to help cope with the huge crowds arriving.
Sunderland City Council has issued a road closure order for the streets listed below, which is in place until 2am tomorrow morning, though access may be available earlier.
The council said the ‘prohibitions shall apply only at such times and to such extent as may from time to time be indicated by the display of traffic signs’.
Roads immediately around the stadium will be closed all day.
Roads closed
North Bridge Street (southbound)
Bridge Street (northbound)
Sheepfolds North
Sheepfolds Road
Easington Street
Easington Street North
Wilson Street North
Brooke Street
Stobart Street
Hay Street
Stadium Way
Vaux Brewery Way
Millennium Way
Keir Hardie Way
Stoney Lane
Cumberland Street
Queens Road
Southwick Road
Rosebery Street
(and the back streets associated with them)
The council said residents access for Howard Street and Rosebery Street will be maintained.
The road closure order, issued by the council’s chief executive, Patrick Melia, reads: “The order is required because of the likelihood of danger to the public due to serious traffic congestion which is likely to occur in connection with an event being held at the Stadium of Light on 22nd May 2024 namely the Bruce Springsteen Concert.
“The provisions of the Order come into force at 00:01 a.m. on 22nd May 2024 and will cease to have effect at 02.00 a.m. on 23rd May 2024.
“The prohibitions shall apply only at such times and to such extent as may from time to time be indicated by the display of traffic signs.
“During the closure of the roads on the Sheepfolds Industrial Estate area, access will be maintained by a permit system for workers who operate from the Industrial Estate.”
Parking
There is no public parking available at the Stadium of Light or in nearby residential streets.
People planning to travel to concert by car are being advised to use city centre car parks
Pre-bookable parking is also available at the Riverside Sunderland Multi Story Car Park in Farringdon Row for a flat fee of £7 for 24 hours, but must be booked in advance https://sunderlandparking.co.uk/#eventparking
Limited disabled parking at the Stadium of Light can be pre-allocated by contacting the Stadium of Light.
Park and walk
The event's main park and walk site is at Sunderland Enterprise Park on the north side of the River Wear adjacent to A1231 Wessington Way (20-30 minutes walk), with a signposted route along a footpath/cycleway to the Stadium of Light.
Vehicles are advised to access this via the A1231 Wessington Way due to the closure of Keir Hardie Way.
Drop off and pick up
The designated pick up and drop off location for car passengers is the westbound carriageway of Dame Dorothy Street, a short walk from the Stadium of Light. This will be signposted on the day for drivers entering the city centre.
Taxis
All taxis will be available from the city centre taxi ranks.
