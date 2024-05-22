Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bruce Springsteen. Picture by James Manning/PA Wire

Excited fans are counting down the hours until Bruce Springsteen appears on stage in Sunderland.

More than 45,000 tickets have been sold for the concert at the Stadium of Light, and transport policies have been put in place to help cope with the huge crowds arriving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We Are Sunderland - A weekly round-up of lifestyle highlights. From eating out to what’s on - celebrating the city’s best bits! Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland City Council has issued a road closure order for the streets listed below, which is in place until 2am tomorrow morning, though access may be available earlier.

The council said the ‘prohibitions shall apply only at such times and to such extent as may from time to time be indicated by the display of traffic signs’.

Roads immediately around the stadium will be closed all day.

Scroll down for parking and drop-off information or click here for public transport information

Roads closed

North Bridge Street (southbound)

Bridge Street (northbound)

Sheepfolds North

Sheepfolds Road

Easington Street

Easington Street North

Wilson Street North

Brooke Street

Stobart Street

Hay Street

Stadium Way

Vaux Brewery Way

Millennium Way

Keir Hardie Way

Stoney Lane

Cumberland Street

Queens Road

Southwick Road

Rosebery Street

(and the back streets associated with them)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council said residents access for Howard Street and Rosebery Street will be maintained.

The road closure order, issued by the council’s chief executive, Patrick Melia, reads: “The order is required because of the likelihood of danger to the public due to serious traffic congestion which is likely to occur in connection with an event being held at the Stadium of Light on 22nd May 2024 namely the Bruce Springsteen Concert.

“The provisions of the Order come into force at 00:01 a.m. on 22nd May 2024 and will cease to have effect at 02.00 a.m. on 23rd May 2024.

“The prohibitions shall apply only at such times and to such extent as may from time to time be indicated by the display of traffic signs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“During the closure of the roads on the Sheepfolds Industrial Estate area, access will be maintained by a permit system for workers who operate from the Industrial Estate.”

Parking

There is no public parking available at the Stadium of Light or in nearby residential streets.

People planning to travel to concert by car are being advised to use city centre car parks

Pre-bookable parking is also available at the Riverside Sunderland Multi Story Car Park in Farringdon Row for a flat fee of £7 for 24 hours, but must be booked in advance https://sunderlandparking.co.uk/#eventparking

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Limited disabled parking at the Stadium of Light can be pre-allocated by contacting the Stadium of Light.

Park and walk

The event's main park and walk site is at Sunderland Enterprise Park on the north side of the River Wear adjacent to A1231 Wessington Way (20-30 minutes walk), with a signposted route along a footpath/cycleway to the Stadium of Light.

Vehicles are advised to access this via the A1231 Wessington Way due to the closure of Keir Hardie Way.

Drop off and pick up

The designated pick up and drop off location for car passengers is the westbound carriageway of Dame Dorothy Street, a short walk from the Stadium of Light. This will be signposted on the day for drivers entering the city centre.

Taxis