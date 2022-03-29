EASTER SCHOOL HOLIDAYS: What events are happening in and around Sunderland for families?

Students and school staff across Sunderland are counting down the days until schools break up for the two week Easter break, and there is plenty to keep kids entertained across the city in the April holiday.

This year’s school Easter break starts on Monday 11 April with children and staff returning to the classroom on 25 April. The Easter weekend starts on Friday April 15 and ends with Easter Monday on April 18.

Those two weeks away don’t need to be dull for kids as there is plenty going on throughout the city.

Where are events happening for families across Sunderland this Easter school break? . (Photo by Gareth Copley/Gareth Copley)

As is common during school holidays throughout the year, the National Glass Centre has a series of sessions for families. In addition to the free daily glass making demonstrations, the site is hosting a Saturday Art Seekers session on the opening weekend of the school break where small kids can explore art through play in addition to a train throughout the site.

Other events at the centre include glass painting with an emphasis on easter eggs and rabbits, while family fusing and Easter ceramic making sessions are also available.

Those looking for a fun Easter egg hunt with a twist should look no further than the Dino Egg Hunt at Sunderland’s Museum and Winter Gardens. The site is offering families the chance to head around the building, finding dinsaur eggs and babies to give them the chance of claiming a themed prize.

The trail is available between Saturday 2 April and Friday 22 April at a cost of £2.50 per trail.

An alternative experience is also making a return in the form of Sunderland BID’s Spring Trail. The route consists of seven activities, six workshops and an egg hunt throughout the city which can be enjoyed between Saturday 2 April and Saturday 30 April.

The BID group have also announced details of a series of free workshops for children throughout the Easter break at POP Recs, Bestsy Jenny and Geek Retreat.

From crafts to face painting, there is plenty for kids to do for free, with sessions taking place on 9, 12, 14, 19, 21 and 12 April.

