Half term and Easter holiday term dates in Sunderland for 2022

Children returned to school following the first Bank Holiday Monday of the year on January 3 this month and six full weeks of teaching will be followed by the first half term of 2022.

This is set to begin on Monday, February 21 and come to an end on Friday, February 25 with Children returning on February 28 following the final weekend of the month.

Another six full weeks of teaching is set to be followed by a two week Easter Break, which includes Good Friday and Easter Monday Bank Holidays and a long weekend for all the family.

This Easter break is set to begin on Monday, 11 April and come to an end on Friday, 22 April with teachers and students returning to the classroom on Monday April 25. The two week break allows children to only be in school for 11 days across the month.

Easter weekend this year falls on the penultimate weekend of April, with Good Friday coming on April 15 and Easter Monday bringing an end to the extended weekend on April 18.