Easter fun for youngsters at Sunderland's Fire Station with science and TV favourites

They arrive at The Fire Station auditorium in High Street West over the schools’ Easter holidays.

The venue will host Mark Thompson’s Spectacular Science Show on Monday, April 3 at 2.30pm before Milkshake! Live arrives there for two shows on Friday, April 7 at noon and 3.30pm.

Mark’s show will demonstrate that science is definitely not boring and he will carry out some live experiments to prove it.

Designed for both children and adults, the show explores the strange and magical properties of matter, with exploding elephant’s toothpaste, vortex-generating dustbins and howling jelly babies – things you don’t see every day.

The show was named as Best Kids’ Show at last year’s Edinburgh Fringe by the Derek Awards, the interactive event entertains and educates in a most spectacular way.

Tickets are priced from £5.50 from The Fire Station’s website, www.thefirestation.org.uk. Any children below the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

Later the same week The Fire Station hosts another spectacular family show when Channel 5’s Milkshake! Monkey arrives with his friends. Join two Milkshake! presenters alongside Paddington, Daisy & Ollie, Milo, Noddy, Pip and Posy and Blue’s Clues for a show not to be missed.

The favourite Milkshake! friends will teach the audience songs and dances in a new show packed with laughter, audience interaction and great fun. The characters, music, lights and costumes which are part of the show should delight a younger audience.

Tickets for the two performances are priced from £11 and are also available from The Fire Station’s website. Again, under 14s must be accompanied by an adult.

Tamsin Austin, venue director, said: “We’re thrilled to be hosting two very brilliant, but different, children’s show during the Easter holidays.

“If you think science is dull, Mark Thompson will have you thinking again after his brilliant show, while for a slightly younger audience, Monkey from Channel 5’s Milkshake will bring fun, games and plenty of music in a show packed with all of his friends from the TV show.