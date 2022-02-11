Cultural Spring announces new activities programme in Sunderland and South Tyneside

Funded by Arts Council England the arts activities are spread across Sunderland and South Tyneside. The spring programme will be carried out at various venues. Unless cost is stated, workshops run on a Pay What You Feel basis.

In-person workshops includes African drumming, ceramics, seaglass and beach crafts, ukuleles for beginners, pre-school painters, drawing workshops, graffiti canvas art, creating cards using collage and print, hooky and clippy rug (proggy mats) making, song writing and music for pre-school age children.

Sessions via Zoom include writers’ workshops, visual arts sessions, paper folding, creating collages and painting skills.

Now's your chance to learn African drumming.

Activity packs for those who can’t attend in person, but may have limited access to the internet, include creating a springtime sampler using hand-stitching and vintage fabrics, creating art using pewter and eco-crafts to display at home or in your garden.

The activity packs have been created by local artists Kath Price, Kate Hunter Parker and Williby Rocs and delivered to your door monthly.

Packs are suitable for any skill level and participants are supported by monthly calls from the artists or Cultural Spring Community Champions.

Emma Horsman, project director for The Cultural Spring, said: “Our programme contains some old favourites as well as some new opportunities to try something a bit different.

Ever made a proggy mat? Do you even know what one is?

“It was of paramount importance to us that as many people as possible can access our workshops, which is why we have three different ways of engaging with our programme.

“We also wanted to ensure that price wasn’t a barrier, which is why most of our workshops are operated on a Pay What You Feel basis. All donations go back into the programme so we can offer more opportunities to local residents.

“Whether you’re an absolute beginner or more experienced we think we have something for you – there are some great opportunities to learn something new or take up a new hobby, being led by some great artists, singers and arts practitioners.”

Locations include Hebburn, Ryhope, Jarrow, Hall Farm estate and Silksworth.

The arts sessions are run on a pay-what-you-feel basis.

To book and for other details, visit www.theculturalspring.org/whatson.

