Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application to replace The Cavalier public house, in the Silksworth area of the city, with 19 homes.

This includes demolishing the buildings and constructing 14 houses and a three-storey building offering five apartments.

As part of the plans, associated car parking, landscaping and a new pedestrian access onto Silksworth Lane are also proposed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland's Cavalier pub.

Images of how the properties would look have also been released with a final decision on the application expected within months.

The site, which currently includes the pub alongside a large beer garden area and parking, already benefits from outline planning permission for the demolition of the pub to build seven detached homes.

However, a design and access statement submitted on behalf of applicant CJ Taverns said the site has been marketed for sale with “little interest due to the limited numbers of large executive dwellings”.

The statement adds that the revised scheme would provide “family homes more suitably sized for the site and location along with five apartments”.

Another view of how the proposed development could look.

It goes on to say: “The revised scheme has been developed to provide a more viable development.

“It also represents a sympathetic and appropriate response to the particular opportunities and constraints of the site.”

The housing scheme has been designed by Sunderland-based firm Fitz Architects and includes two five-bedroom detached houses, 12 four-bedroom semi-detached town houses and five two-bedroom apartments.

A sustainability statement submitted with the planning application adds the development would provide “highly insulated, energy efficient and well designed homes for the future.”

The statement reads: “Energy efficient lights and advanced efficient heating systems with time and temperature zone control are also installed, as well as increasing the energy efficiency of the dwelling.

"These elements also provide financial benefits for the homeowner in terms of gas and electricity bills.”

A decision on the housing scheme is expected to be made by mid-April 2022.