The North East Land Sea & Air Museum (NELSAM) on Old Washington Road is renowned for its Spitfire, Vulcan, De Havillands and many more historic military and other aircraft.

But from 10am until 3pm on Sunday, July 23, car enthusiasts will be flocking to the site; with a Model T Ford among the main attractions of the day.

Also on display will be other, more modern Ford classics including the Capri and Cortina, which will jog the memories of many. Aston Martins, Jaguars, early BMWs, a Jensen Interceptor and a classic Morris Minor are just some of the other exhibits.

You can see classic cars at NELSAM on Sunday, July 23.

The museum hopes to attract up to 100 classic cars, with 80 already confirmed. It held a similar and very successful event earlier this year, as well as in August 2022.

Under HMRC rules a “classic” car must be at least 15 years-old and worth more than £15,000.

NELSAM chair David Charles told the Echo: “It’s a fantastic opportunity to see what I call cherished cars, rather than classic cars, because they’re brought here by private individuals who absolutely love their cars.

“You will see a great variety of these cars. For most of the adults there will be cars there that they grew up with as kids.

Alfie Blakelock in his 1933 Singer 9 at the 2022 classic car show.

“We did another of these events back in May this year. It was very well attended and everyone had a thoroughly good day.

"If the weather turns a little bit, you’ve still got all of the museum with all that wonderful stuff inside. The cars are a huge bonus."

Admission to the NELSAM Classic Car Day is £6.50 for each adult, £3.50 for those who qualify for the museum’s concessionary rate, or there is an £18 deal for a family of two adults and up to three children. These are the museum’s normal entry prices.

Admission offers access to the whole of the museum, both its indoor and outdoor areas, which as always includes some magnificent aircraft. Payment by cash or card.