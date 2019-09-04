BBC antiques expert excited to bring one-man show to Arts Centre Washington
TV antiques expert David Harper has told of his excitement at bringing his one-man show to his native North East.
The Middlesbrough-born broadcaster is performing at Arts Centre Washington later this month.
David, best-known for his appearances as on Antiques Road Trip, Flog It! and Bargain Hunt, is now swapping the TV cameras for the stage.
His show ‘Unexpected Tales’ will give audiences some funny behind the scenes gossip from the BBC's most popular daytime and early evening shows, telling of his encounters with the famous faces he has appeared alongside for celebrity specials.
Speaking to the Echo about performing in front of a North East crowd he said: “I can’t wait. Not only do I get back to my own bed after the show, but a northern audience is always very lively!”
The idea for the show came about due to David’s history with public speaking: “After giving after dinner talks for many years, it was suggested that I should take these talks to a theatre...I tried it earlier this year and it worked!”
Unlike most shows, Unexpected Tales will be entirely unscripted, which can put David in a tough spot.
He said: “With the show being off the cuff, I open it up to questions and you're always guaranteed some crackers – even though they can often put me very much on the spot!”
“I have some ideas of what I want to talk about, but I often throw the topics open to the audience. It's real seat of your pants stuff.”
Unexpected Tales at Arts Centre Washington is part of a 24-date tour, and makes a big change for David who is used to being in front of TV cameras.
He said: “The biggest difference is the fact that it's live and so any mistakes can't be undone! I love the nature of this and I get a great thrill out of it”
The Arts Centre, in Biddick Lane, recently announced its autumn programme, with a mix of shows suitable for all ages and tastes.