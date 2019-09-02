What audiences can look forward to as Arts Centre Washington announces its autumn line up
What’s on this autumn?
From tales of rebellion and love to captivating children’s shows and must-see comedy, there’s something for everyone in Arts Centre Washington’s exciting new autumn programme.
The centre have announced a number of shows headlining the autumn period both on the stage and in the galleries.
September will start with rap storyteller Jack Dean bringing his show ‘Jeramiah’ to the stage of September 6, telling the true story of the Luddite rebellion.
For those wanting a laugh, District Zone Comedy Club will be performing on September 20. North East stand up Gavin Webster will join Lee Kyle as they straddle the line between clever and silly for a night of laughter.
The first Saturday of every month will also see the return of the popular Davy Lamp Folk Club who will be hosting a line-up of renowned folk artists.
In the gallery, artists Rachel Cochrane and Maggie Hickman Smith present Women: Cartography - an exhibition bringing arts and science together in a creative response to the cellular pathology from their hysterectomy and mastectomy operations (September 27 September - October 26).
October will see Gracefool Collective don their bridal dresses for an evening of laughter, tears, sing along and unique dance theatre in ‘This Is Not a Wedding’ on October 3rd.
For families, Forest Tribe Dance Theatre bring new relevance to the ancient tale of Rama and Sita with ‘Heart of Light’ on October 31.
A packed November will see the Washington Open Exhibition 2019, open to all artists of all abilities and disciplines from November 15 - December 20.
On November 1 an event made by young people for young people, the ‘Sundown Takeover’ promises a night to remember, full of cultural surprises and fun-fuelled activities.
On November 14, ‘Pulse’ tells the captivating story of a young and her bird as they wait for the rain in the heat of the American desert.
As the year nears its final month, Paines Plough present ‘I Wanna Be Yours’ a tender, funny, lyrical play about finding love and holding onto it with everything you’ve got November 27.
For more information on the programme, or to book tickets, visit artscentrewashington.co.uk or call 0191 561 3455