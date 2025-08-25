With the £500m Riverside development changing the face of the city, on both sides of the Wear, and a host of new food and drink businesses opening, there’s a real drive to boost tourism in the city, as well as improving the area for residents.

A 10-year tourism strategy was launched earlier this year with groups and businesses working together to offer more to visitors, which you can read about here.

There’s plenty for visitors to do in the city these days, but here’s just eight great ideas in a bite-size tourism guide:

1: Roker & Seaburn

Paddleboarders making the most of the calm waters. | Sunderland Echo

Sunderland is home to not one, but two, award-winning beaches and they’re a real jewel in the crown for this city by the sea.

Over the years, there’s been a wave of investment and improvements in the seafront, including the Good Food Guide-listed North and a host of other great bars, restaurants and coffee shops.

There’s a great range of water sports to enjoy, such as paddleboarding, which is popular between the piers - and even dolphins to spot.

2: Roker Pier and lighthouse and tunnel tours

Roker Pier tunnel tours are back | Sunderland Echo

Two years after Storm Babet did her best to ravage Roker Pier, the red and white icon is back open after £200,000 of repairs.

Take a wander along the half a mile-long pier as it curves out to sea.

You can also book for a fascinating tour of the pier’s tunnel and up into the lighthouse.

3: Penshaw Monument

Penshaw Monument is a great walk | Sunderland Echo

Looming high in the skyline, visible for miles from the A19, Penshaw Monument is the sight you see when you know you're home - and it’s a great place to explore for tourists.

It was built as a folly in honour of John George Lambton, who was the 1st Earl of Durham but it's become so much more than that and is synonymous with Sun'Lun.

Fuel up with a giant peach melba from Penshaw Tearooms or pancakes from nearby Love Lily’s and take the short walk up to National Trust-owned site.

The woodland around it is also a lovely walk.

4: Watch Premier League football

Sunderland fans in action at the Stadium of Light as the Black Cats thrashed West Ham in the Premier League. Photo by Chris Fryatt. | Chris Fryatt

After eight long years, Sunderland AFC are back where they belong in the Premier League.

It’s a huge boost for the city as a whole and even if you can’t bag tickets for a match, head into the city centre to soak up the pre-match atmosphere on a match day at the various bars and fanzones.

In the shadow of the stadium, there’s also Sheepfolds Stables where you can enjoy a pie from PROPA, a proper pie shop by Hairy Biker Si King.

5: Take a stroll through one of the many parks

Herrington Country Park is a great place to visit, whatever the weather | Sunderland Echo

Once a heavily-industrialised area, many of Sunderland’s old pits have been reclaimed into parks, such as Elemore and Herrington Country Park.

Mowbray Park is great for a city centre stroll.

Meanwhile, Hetton Lyons Park is a real hidden gem that’s off the beaten path. With lakeland, great coffee shop and well-maintained paths it’s a real green oasis.

6: Check out the Fans Museum

Inside the Fans Museum at the former Monkwearmouth Station | Sunderland Echo

Home to the world’s biggest collection of SAFC memorabilia, as well as artefacts such as match-worn shirts by the likes of Pelé, Maradona and Beckham, The Fans Museum in Monkwearmouth is well worth a visit.

From Paulo Di Canio’s suit from his famous knee slide celebration, complete with grass stains, to the old turnstiles from the beloved Roker Park stadium, The Fans Museum is a real red and white Aladdin’s Cave.

*The Fans Museum at Monkwearmouth Station is open 10am to 4pm Mondays to Fridays and entry is free.

7: Glassblowing at National Glass Centre

A glassblowing demo at National Glass Centre | Sunderland Echo

Sunderland has a tradition of glassmaking that dates back more than 1,000 years.

It’s a craft that’s honoured with daily glassblowing at National Glass Centre in St Peter’s.

Unfortunately, the centre is set to close in July 2026, but it’s very much open until then and is a great cultural and heritage asset to check out.

You can watch a free demonstration of glassmaking at 12pm, 1.45pm and 3pm Mondays to Saturdays.

8: The Sculpture Trail

Ray Lonsdale with one of his sculptures on St Peter’s Riverside. | Sunderland Echo

Sunderland is home to some great public art works, including those that hug St Peter’s Riverside, running from Wearmouth Bridge down to the mouth of the Wear as it makes its way out to sea at Roker.

In recent years, there’s been some new additions to the trail including some evocative pieces by sculptor Ray Lonsdale, who is also the artist behind Tommy in Seaham.

He has two large scale pieces on St Peter’s Riverside that honour our proud shipbuilding history, as well as Gan Canny in Keel Square, which remembers the old Vaux Brewery which once dominated Sunderland’s skyline.

Back at the riverside, check out Molly, by Ron Lawson which honours the women who kept the shipyards afloat during the war.