Now is Sunderland's time - major tourism strategy launched to put city on the map

“Now is Sunderland’s time” - say city leaders, groups and businesses as a major 10-year tourism strategy was launched to attract more visitors and investment on Wearside.

The 10 year strategy will drive forward the city's tourism economy | Sunderland Echo

As Sunderland drives forward with what’s been hailed as the most ambitious regeneration project in the country with the Riverside project spanning both sides of the Wear, a new strategy has been launched to encourage more visitors to the city, boosting the local economy further.

Key representatives from Sunderland City Council, Sunderland BID, Sunderland Empire, Sheepfolds Stables, Sunderland’s twin city of Essen, Visit England and more gathered at the Roker Hotel to hear how the strategy will play a major role in helping to build the city’s future, its reputation and its economy.

Guests heard that the vision is: “To create an environment in Sunderland where tourism and the visitor economy can develop and prosper through a coordinated approach that plays to Sunderland’s many strengths, creating the best possible visitor experience.”

On a day when Sunderland is now only 90 minutes away from having a Premier League football team, speakers spoke of how the ongoing momentum of change in the city means it has more to offer visitors than ever before.

The strategy will see businesses and partners from across the city work together to boost and promote the visitor offering on a wider scale, with experiential tourism playing a key role.

It will play on the city’s key strengths: its green spaces, coastline, history and heritage, a strong and ever-improving arts and cultural offer and the growing range of hospitality businesses.

Tourism currently accounts for more than 4,500 jobs in the city, and more than 8.5m people visited Sunderland in 2023, with over 810,000 overnight stays.

Sunderland has much to offer, from coast to city centre and beyond | Sunderland Echo

Cllr Beth Jones, Cabinet Member for Communities, Tourism and Culture Sunderland City Council, spoke of how the strategy will help boost the visitor experience, as well as improving city life for residents whilst also providing economic growth and fuelling job creation.

She said: “Tourism plays a pivotal role in our city’s economy, culture, and identity. It is a driver of local pride, a creator of jobs, and a foundation for sustainable growth.

“Sunderland’s natural beauty, thriving cultural scene, and state-of the-art developments such as Culture House reflect our ambition to become a destination of choice.

“This strategy is a product of the collective effort of stakeholders and partners from across the city who share our vision, and I give thanks to them for their contribution.

“It sets out a clear path to enhance Sunderland’s reputation and appeal, from growing our cultural scene and improving accessibility to promoting our unique visitor offer.”

Guests gathered at the Roker Hotel for the launch of the strategy | Sunderland Echo

Sharon Appleby, chief executive of Sunderland BID and the newly-created Seafront BID spoke of how Sunderland currently isn’t punching its weight tourism-wise - but that’s all about to change.

“So we're taking control of our own destiny here and really going to start to promote Sunderland as a destination in its own right, but also where it fits within the region and then where it fits nationally and internationally from a tourism perspective,” she explained.

Seafront BID started this month, May, after a ballot was held with businesses in Roker and Seaburn, with 90.9% voting in favour of the project.

Run by Sunderland BID, it has added an estimated £13m to the local economy along with bringing around 440,000 visitors into the city.

In line with the tourism strategy, it will better connect the coastline with the city centre.

VisitEngland deputy director Lyndsey Turner-Swift said: “It’s great to see Sunderland, an important partner in the North-East Destination Development Partnership, launch a tourism strategy that plays to its strengths.

“Tourism is a vital economic driver for towns and cities across England, and it is hugely encouraging to see Sunderland setting a clear ambition and direction in this space, ensuring it realises its potential as a visitor destination.”

Sharon Appleby (Sunderland BID), Marie Nixon (Sunderland Empire), Paul Swinney (Centre for Cities), Cllr Michael Mordey and Cllr Beth Jones (Sunderland City Council), Rick Marsden (BDN), Amy Whitfield (Triple A Tours) and Lyndsey Turner-Swift (VisitEngland). | CREO

Speaking on a panel of businesses was Rick Marsden, owner of BDN, the Sunderland architectural and engineering firm who have transformed the once-dilapidated Victorian stables in Sheepfolds into a thriving destination.

As well as better utilising Sunderland’s existing heritage assets, the business owner says the people of Wearside and the shift in optimism and pride in the city, also play a key role in boosting tourism.

“There’s something warming about Mackems,” he said. “Once they welcome you in, you really want to spend time here.”

Key principles of the strategy

Sunderland view from Tunstall Hill. | Sunderland Echo

RECOVER the visitor economy to prepandemic levels.

ADAPT based on stakeholder, data and evidence insights and resident and visitors’ expectations and needs.

PROMOTE our visitor offer and local businesses using our partner-led city brand. Building on our work to date with carefully curated campaigns.

INFLUENCE to improve perceptions, raise civic pride and encourage sustainable tourism practices.

UNITE by leveraging the shared commitment of city stakeholders, businesses and visitor attractions to ensure all outputs from the Tourism Strategy have the greatest possible impact for the city, its residents, businesses and visitor