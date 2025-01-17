Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

From Paulo Di Canio’s suit from his famous knee slide celebration, complete with grass stains, to the old turnstiles from the beloved Roker Park stadium, The Fans Museum is a real red and white Aladdin’s Cave.

Fans Museum is an Aladdin's Cave of SAFC, football and Sunderland memorabilia | Sunderland Echo

This truly unique museum is one of a kind, housing the world’s largest collection of SAFC, and wider, footballing memorabilia from match-worn shirts by hometown heroes to those worn by the likes of Pelé, Maradona and Beckham as well as items intrinsically linked to the rich heritage of Sunderland.

Collector and museum founder Michael Ganley has amassed 250,000 items in his decades of being a Black Cat. A collection so vast, that monthly display rotations take place at this cultural and community asset in the hope of being able to show it all.

What started life as a private collection snowballed into a museum for all in 2017 when Michael took on the grand Monkwearmouth Station after the railway museum closed its doors.

Michael Ganley took on Monkwearmouth Station in 2017 | Sunderland Echo

But this is museum is much more than an ode to the beautiful game. The dedicated team of staff and volunteers channel people’s passion for football to make a real difference in the community: helping spark memories in those with dementia, supporting men’s mental health, those who feel socially isolated and those with disabilities young and old.

And they’re ready to go in 2025, taking on new staff members to boost the museum’s offering across the community thanks to a £99,080 grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund which has funded the positions.

The museum's collection is vast and rotates regularly | Sunderland Echo

“Football is just the conduit,” Michael explains. “We are dedicated to supporting health and education via football and I gave up the collection for free to do this and use the collection for a purpose.

“I took on this site in 2017, after it had stood empty for 11 months, as a statement of intent, to stand up for the community and the heritage of the city.

“We’ve had people visiting from as far afield as Barbados and Japan and they are blown away when they come in. They can’t believe how many quirky things we have and the fact it’s tactile, is unheard of. People can try on the shirts and hold the cups. It’s a comfort, it’s a memory, it’s a smile.

“It’s not a sterile place where people can’t touch.”

Fans Museum doing outreach work with elderly residents at Haddington Vale, Doxford Park. | Sunderland Echo

Part of the plan this year is to boost the museum’s dementia project, working with care homes from Alnwick down to Redcar, creating memory boxes of items where older people can hold items, helping spark fond memories.

They will also be running a cans for fans recycling initiative where people can donate cans to be recycled by volunteers, amongst their many other projects.

Harry Collinson is one of the new staff members at the museum taking on the role of commercial lead.

Just some of The Fans Museum's extensive SAFC memorabilia. | Sunderland Echo

“Michael has been collecting for 40 years - but The Fans Museum is for everybody to appreciate,” he explained.

“The collection is just incredible and is so important for the next generation. It’s the social history of Sunderland and so unique.”

The old Vaux brewery, which dominated the Sunderland skyline until its closure in 1999, goes hand in hand with football, a memorable sponsor on some of the club’s most-iconic shirts.

A Prostate Cancer awareness and fundraising walk from the museum through to Roker. | Sunderland Echo

From countless glasses to the original signage from the old brewery site, now home to the major Riverside development, the museum has around 2,000 original Vaux pieces.

And people are being given the chance to own some of them through the Fans Museum online shop.

The shop is already a place to buy original signed shirts and other memorabilia and they’ll be posting some truly unique Vaux pieces, including the blue prints and photos from Vaux pubs such as The Chesters, The Lansdowne, The Duck & Kangaroo and many more.

You can own blueprints of old Vaux pubs through the online shop | Sunderland Echo

The Museum, and its onsite bar, has a huge following on match days, where up to 2,000 home and away fans gather before matches at the nearby stadium with Double Maxim, of course, the most popular pint.

You can also visit during the week for free to check out the rotating collections and take a trip down Mackem memory lane.

You can visit the museum for free during the week | Sunderland Echo

*The Fans Museum at Monkwearmouth Station is open 10am to 4pm Mondays to Fridays and entry is free. You can visit the online shop at https://shop.fansmuseum.org/

Fans Museum will also be holding more events in 2025, including talk ins. The next takes place on January 31 and is a talk in with former striker Colin West.

Tickets are £20 and are available at https://fansmuseum.org/events/list/

A proud landmark

Monkwearmouth Station in May 1964 | Sunderland Echo

It’s 177 years since the former Monkwearmouth Station opened its doors, providing a major transport link and standing guard over a gateway to Sunderland.

A testament to the burgeoning wealth and industrial power of Wearside in the mid 19th century, the fine-looking sandstone station opened as a new Sunderland terminus for the Brandling Junction Railway in June 1848.

It was the brainchild of The Railway King himself, George Hudson, who wanted to mark his successful election as MP for Sunderland and commissioned Thomas Moore, the leading architect in Victorian Sunderland, to design the station.

It would go on to serve the then town as a busy station, transporting people as well as cattle.

Evacuation of school children from the station in 1939 | Sunderland Echo

As the decades passed, the main Sunderland Station became more well used, passengers dwindled and in 1967 it closed its doors – although the line is, of course, still used today by mainline and Metro services.

It would become a railway museum before similarly low footfall led to its closure.

Today, however, the Grade II*-listed building is serving the city in style once more as The Fans Museum.