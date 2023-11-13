Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular North East restaurant is the latest offering to be served up in Sunderland.

The Muddler, a pan-Asian restaurant and cocktail bar famed for its tasty dishes and unique cocktails, will open in Keel Square next year, having signed up to space on the ground floor of the new Holiday Inn.

The business will join neighbouring venues The Botanist and Keel Tavern – both of which are also set to open later this year.

The Muddler serves a range of Eastern inspired small and large plates, as well as a selection of sushi dishes, and an extensive menu of drinks that has established the Newcastle restaurant as a popular lunch, pre-theatre and evening destination and hopes to replicate the success it has seen on Grey Street when it opens in Sunderland.

The Muddler is set to open next year

Neill Winch, chief executive at Danieli Group – the company behind The Muddler – said: "We’re really excited to be launching The Muddler in Sunderland, a place we know well having spent the last few years establishing STACK in Seaburn, a venue that has proven to be phenomenally popular.

“The city centre in Sunderland is going through an amazing transformation, with more venues opening their doors to welcome people by day and night. Positioned on the doorstep of the Empire, as well as the city’s auditorium, we are at the heart of a regenerating part of the city centre that is becoming an established place of work and play.

“It’s brilliant to join an increasingly exciting line-up of venues that are each bringing their unique offer to the city."

Coun Kevin Johnston, dynamic city cabinet member for Sunderland City Council, said: "We’re thrilled that The Muddler will be joining the fantastic line-up of venues in the transforming Riverside Sunderland, adding to the city’s offer for residents and visitors.

"The transformation of Riverside Sunderland is creating new places to live, work and play, and we know there has been growing excitement about the fantastic venues that will be serving up more choice by day and evening.

"The Muddler’s announcement will add to that.”

The deal to bring The Muddler to Sunderland city centre – overseen by Square One Law - was brokered by North East commercial property experts Bradley Hall. Neil Hart, group CEO at the firm which has a base in Sunderland city centre, said: "We’re thrilled to have played a key role in bringing The Muddler to Keel Square.

