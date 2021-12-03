New date for Cooper Rose reopening after Wetherspoon error

Owners JD Wetherspoon had given that date, which the Echo reported. However, the pub giants had made an error and have now given us the correct date.

The bar in Albion place will actually open for the first time in months on Monday, December 20, just in time for Christmas revellers.

Wetherspoon have apologised for the mistake and said that the information they gave us “was written in good faith and contained the correct date, but it was changed today (December 3)”.

The new roof garden at the refurbished Cooper Rose.

A previous date of November 16 had previously been scheduled, but this had to be put back.

The reopening comes after a £2.2 million upgrade, which included the creation of a new roof garden.

The Cooper Rose first opened in March 2011. It now has improved lift access and a larger ground floor bar.

