New Herrington couple become the first to tie the knot at Sunderland’s new City Hall
A couple from New Herrington have became the first to get married at Sunderland’s newly opened City Hall.
The building has only been open since Monday, November 29, but no time has been wasted in holding the first wedding at Sunderland’s new City Hall, which stands opposite Keel Square.
David, 49, and Nicola Forster, 44, celebrated their wedding on Friday, December 3, and set an important milestone for the building, becoming the first to tie the knot inside it.
The couple, from New Herrington, only found out after the ceremony that they were the first to be wed in the City Hall.
David commented: “It was a bit of a strange feeling when we they told us after the ceremony that we were the first.
"Obviously in the lead up to the wedding, we knew it had only been open a week so we did have a sense that it could have been the first.”
Wedding planning is never plain-sailing however the couple were unsure whether they would be married at Sunderland’s Civic Centre or the new City Hall due to Covid issues.
David added: “It was nice to get married in the new one however it was a bit of a hassle to find out as there was a bit of uncertainty as to where we could be married.
"I think it was only a week ago that we found out we would be getting married at the City Hall so it was a bit of relief.”
The couple held their wedding reception in The Rabbit on High Street West in Sunderland city centre and plan on possibly honeymooning in the Lake District.