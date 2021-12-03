New Herrington couple become the first to tie the knot at Sunderland’s new City Hall

The building has only been open since Monday, November 29, but no time has been wasted in holding the first wedding at Sunderland’s new City Hall, which stands opposite Keel Square.

David, 49, and Nicola Forster, 44, celebrated their wedding on Friday, December 3, and set an important milestone for the building, becoming the first to tie the knot inside it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David and Nicola Forster have become the first to get married at Sunderland's new City Hall.

David commented: “It was a bit of a strange feeling when we they told us after the ceremony that we were the first.

"Obviously in the lead up to the wedding, we knew it had only been open a week so we did have a sense that it could have been the first.”

Wedding planning is never plain-sailing however the couple were unsure whether they would be married at Sunderland’s Civic Centre or the new City Hall due to Covid issues.

David added: “It was nice to get married in the new one however it was a bit of a hassle to find out as there was a bit of uncertainty as to where we could be married.

The couple found out after the ceremony that they were the first to be married at the new City Hall.

"I think it was only a week ago that we found out we would be getting married at the City Hall so it was a bit of relief.”

The couple held their wedding reception in The Rabbit on High Street West in Sunderland city centre and plan on possibly honeymooning in the Lake District.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

David and Nicola were unsure if they would be getting married at the new City Hall or the Civic Centre.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Sunderland’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Echo’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.