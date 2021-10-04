New £2million roof garden at Sunderland Wetherspoon's pub Cooper Rose: Opening date announced, and how to apply for jobs

The opening date has been announced for the new £2million Cooper Rose roof terrace.

By Katy Wheeler
Monday, 4th October 2021, 3:15 pm

The popular pub in Vine Place has been closed since June as extensive refurbishment works are carried out including the creation of a new roof garden that has been years in the planning.

Other improvement works at the Wetherspoons include a new servery and toilets.

It’s been confirmed that the pub will be unveiling its new look when it reopens on Tuesday, November 16.

how the new roof garden will look

The investment has also led to the creation of more than 60 vacancies at the pub, including kitchen and bar roles.

Wetherspoons spokesman Nik Chapman said the scale of the scheme showed how important Sunderland was to the firm: “We are looking forward to reopening on November 16th 2021.

"We are certain that our customers will welcome the new-look roof garden and that it will be a great asset to the pub. The investment highlights Wetherspoons commitment to the pub, its staff, customers and Sunderland.

“We are also creating positions for 60 new members of staff which is great news for the local economy and community.”

The Cooper Rose ahead of the refurbishment

Other new additions at this end of town include a new roof terrace at nearby Hidden in Green Terrace, as well as Halo which has opened in the former Bud Bigalows in Low Row.

The city centre will also welcome the new auditorium at the Fire Station in the coming weeks after it was announced it will open its doors on December 10.

For more on the job vacancies visit www.wetherspoonjobs.com

