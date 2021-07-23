An old fire escape in the Galen Building has been transformed into a rooftop bar, complete with booths, water features and an igloo as Hidden relocates from its old site in Park Lane to the former Varsity building.

City businessman Michael Downey has taken on the lease of the historic building and has brought back his Mexican restaurant Tequila Tequila on the ground floor, while upstairs is a new home for Hidden after its former site was earmarked for development as part of the demolition of the old Park Lane market.

The new larger site for Hidden has allowed Michael and his team to create a striking rooftop garden at the rear of the site, as well as an indoor bar. Hidden and Tequila Tequila will open to the public from 7pm on Friday, July 23.

First look around Hidden and Tequila Tequila

Joe Gullis, DJ and entertainment manager, said: “Lots of people didn’t realise Hidden had gone and we still get a lot of requests for bookings on the Facebook page. When they realised we were moving here, the response has been massive.

"People have been eager to return to Hidden, but the old venue was all outdoors. The beauty of this new site is that we have an outdoor area, as well as an indoor bar so it’s ideal for summer and winter.

"When Michael told me about his vision for the fire escape area, it was hard to picture it, but it’s turned out amazing. This is a fantastic old building and it’s been closed for too long.”

As part of Michael’s investment in the site, he has also taken over the former Basement nightclub which is being transformed into new nightclub Trilogy, which is set to open in August.

The new Hidden in the Galen Building is ready for opening.

Hidden, Tequila Tequila and Trilogy are the latest new additions to the Green Terrace and Low Row end of the city centre which in recent weeks has also welcomed Street Bar in the former Revolution site and Halo in the old Bud Bigalow’s bar.

Drinkers can also look forward to the opening of Victoria’s Loft, set to open above Street Bar in the coming weeks, as well as the new rooftop bar at Cooper Rose set to open in autumn.

Features include an igloo pod

The new Hidden in the Galen Building is ready for opening with bar staff Ross Tennant.

New signage has gone up at the former Varsity bar

The new Hidden in the Galen Building is ready for opening.

Hidden now has an indoor bar, upstairs at the site

The new Hidden in the Galen Building is ready for opening.

The new Tequila Tequila at Hidden restaurant is on the ground floor

Pedro the donkey

The new Hidden in the Galen Building is ready for opening.