Arts Centre Washington's Spring Craft and Makers Fair
There is a wide variety of stalls
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Arts Centre Washington is holding its Spring Craft and Makers Fair, on Saturday, March 23 from 10am to 3pm.
Admission is free to the event at the newly revamped centre on Biddick Lane.
It promises: "A variety of stalls selling products created by local and regional artists and crafts people, including crafty workshops for all ages and pop-up performances and events by our creative community."
Around 30 stalls are confirmed, including glass, candles, jewellery, cheesecakes, beauty products and much more.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.