The Velveteen Rabbit comes to Washington

The makers of a charming theatre production for babies and toddlers, which is coming to Washington this April, say you are never too young to see a live show.

balletLORENT's The Velveteen Rabbit is based on a century-old children's tale, and has been specially created to appeal to children from birth.

Six contemporary dancers, all trained in working with the youngest of children, will bring a nursery full of toys to life through the magic of storytelling, music and dance.

As shared adventures lead a toy rabbit to grow closer to the young boy who sleeps and plays in the nursery, the pair discover the transformative power of love. Other lovable characters featured in the production include a horse, a tin robot, a monkey with cymbals, a rag doll and an astronaut.

Another special feature of the show is its tactile set and props, hand-knitted from hundreds of balls of wool by a group of ladies from across Newcastle, under the guidance of fashion designer Nasir Mazhar. Children are encouraged to get 'hands-on' and explore the set and there will be opportunities to interact with the cast, including feeding brightly-coloured knitted carrots to the rabbits.

The Velveteen Rabbit is Newcastle-based balletLORENT's modern retelling of a 102-year-old classic children's story by British author Margery Williams. It was first printed in the American Harper's Bazaar magazine in 1921, before being published as a book the following year.

The tour stops off for two performances at Arts Centre Washington on Thursday 18 April, after a short run down in London.

The Velveteen Rabbit experience for under-3s lasts for 35 minutes, followed by an opportunity to meet and take pictures with the costumed cast. There is a second, longer version of the show, more suitable for children aged 4-10.

Featuring a cast of six dancers, The Velveteen Rabbit is directed by Liv Lorent and narrated by Ben Crompton (Game of Thrones, Pramface, Ideal). Music is by Dr Who composer Murray Gold and Albie Crompton. Natalie MacGillivray plays the Velveteen Rabbit and Gavin Coward is the Boy.

Liv Lorent, artistic director, balletLORENT, said: "I chose to bring the century old story of The Velveteen Rabbit to life as it works on two levels, speaking to both children and adults.

"Ahead of its time, it has strong messages of accepting differences and not getting hung up on a quest for physical perfection.

"As a Newcastle company, we are very excited to be heading back up to Washington after our London shows."