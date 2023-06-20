News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Arctic Monkeys cancel gig days before headlining Glastonbury
Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report

Soweto comes to Sunderland at South African band's Fire Station show

One of South Africa’s most successful musical exports is bringing Soweto to Sunderland.
By Tony Gillan
Published 20th Jun 2023, 11:20 BST- 2 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 11:20 BST

Bantu Continua Uhuru Consciousness (BCUC) bring punk rock energy and unique Afro-psychedelic sound to The Fire Station on Wednesday, July 12.

The seven-piece band was one of the most exciting acts at 2022’s Green Man Festival, and delighted audiences globally with indigenous funk and high-energy performances.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The band rehearses in a shipping container turned community restaurant beside the church where Desmond Tutu organised the escape of the most wanted anti-Apartheid activists of Soweta.

Bantu Continua Uhuru Consciousness (BCUC) perform at The Fire Station on Wednesday, July 12.Bantu Continua Uhuru Consciousness (BCUC) perform at The Fire Station on Wednesday, July 12.
Bantu Continua Uhuru Consciousness (BCUC) perform at The Fire Station on Wednesday, July 12.
Most Popular

    BCUC give a voice to the plight of uneducated South African workers, turning a spotlight on the harsh realities of life for many. But BCUC’s South Africa” is not poor, but rich in tradition, rituals and beliefs”.

    The band formed in 2003 and sings in all 11 official languages of South Africa. Artistic heirs to Philip ‘Malombo’ Tabane and Batsumi, they give a modern voice to the ancestral traditions of indigenous peoples.

    Jazz sounds of 1970s and ‘80s productions are replaced by hip-hop influences and punk-rock energy delivers some controversial yet interesting views on modern Africa.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    BCUC is a political band and has collaborated with legends such as Femi Kuti and Saul Williams. Festivals played include Glastonbury, Womad, Roskilde and Colours of Ostrava.

    Bantu Continua Uhuru Consciousness (BCUC) perform at The Fire Station on Wednesday, July 12.Bantu Continua Uhuru Consciousness (BCUC) perform at The Fire Station on Wednesday, July 12.
    Bantu Continua Uhuru Consciousness (BCUC) perform at The Fire Station on Wednesday, July 12.

    Vocalist Kgomotso Mokone said: “We bring fun and emo-indigenous Afro psychedelic fire from the hood.”

    Tamsin Austin, venue director at The Fire Station, said: “Audiences will have seen nothing like BCUC. They’ve shaken up South African music by mashing up the old and the new, with thundering bass lines and polyrhythmic percussion set against defiant vocals. They are a joyful but formidable presence on stage.

    “You can hear other echoes and influences in their music too, with a hint of American gospel, rap and soul. They’re something very different, and audiences are in for a treat.”

    Read More
    Sunderland hotels named as UK's best for a good night's sleep
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    BCUC will be supported by emerging hip hop artist and songwriter Kay Greyson. Her single Over and Over has received more than 70,000 streams and has been played by Jack Saunder on Radio 1.

    For more information or to book tickets, which start at £17, go to www.thefirestation.org.uk.

    Related topics:Sunderland