Roker Punk Fest to take place in Sunderland to help good causes - and will cost just £1 to attend

The inflation-busting event takes place at the Roker Hotel on Sunderland’s sea front on Sunday, April 23. Ten acts are lined up, as well as stalls selling a variety of produce, food and drink.

The charities to benefit will be Streetcare which helps look after the homeless, Animal Krackers which rehomes cats, dogs and other animals, plus Durham Retired Greyhounds.

Eight out of ten acts are local. The line-up and schedule are as follows:

At 12.30pm is North Sea Power, 1.30pm The Undaclass, 2.30pm Operation Vanguard, 3.30pm All Out Attack, 4.30pm Sadistic Slobs, 5.30pm Spitfire Bullets, pm performance poet Benny Rabble, 6.15pm The Fauves, 7.15pm Logoz and at 8.30pm the final act is headliners The Band For Disease Control And Prevention.

The last band, happily for journalists, is shortened to TBFDCAP.

The event has been organised by Tony Godfrey and Allie McCormick of Purplegirl 's Punk Rock Promotions. Dog lover Allie explained to the Echo why it only costs £1 to attend.

She said: “It’s kicking back at the cost of living crisis. People still want to go out and enjoy themselves, so it was a case of making it as low as possible.

Logoz hit the Roker stage at 7.15pm

“We held an event before covid and we didn’t think it would ever happen again. People who are into punk, of which there is a huge following around the North East, will know the bands.

“It’s a really good venue, with indoor and outdoor space; and it overlooks the sea. It will be a good day out supporting three good causes and promoting local traders, as well as local bands. There’s street food and bars too.

"There are also eight or nine stalls selling locally produced items: purses, bags, alternative clothing and music.

All Out Attack are on at 3.30pm.

“I’ve had requests from a few bands wanting to play, but we can’t fit them all in. There’s a lot of interest. Sunderland’s got a massive punk scene and this will probably be its jewel in the crown.”

To buy a ticket, go to www.rokerhotel.co.uk/events.