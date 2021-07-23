Peter Andre and Atomic Kitten to perform at '90s night at Rainton Arena

Peter Andre will perform in Houghton

We Love 90s is bringing some pop magic from the 90s and early 2000s to Rainton Arena on Saturday, October 2, 2021.

The night will feature three UK No 1 chart-topping acts, alongside many other artists behind some classic throwback tunes.

Topping the bill is 90s icon Peter Andre, who will be performing his sing-a-long anthem Mysterious Girl among other tracks.

Atomic Kitten playing South Tyneside Summer Festival's Sunday concert in 2018

He’ll be joined by Atomic Kitten performing their hit songs Whole Again, which became an anthem once again during the recent Euros tournament, and The Tide Is High.

Gareth Gates will also be taking to the stage, alongside Damage, Big Brovaz, Booty Luv, and The Cheeky Girls who’ll all be spanning a decade with their hits.

It’s the latest large-scale event to be staged at the arena as it aims to stamp itself on the touring circuit.

Tickets will go on general sale at 9am on August 9, but people can sign up for early access https://dancegenevents.co.uk/wl90sncl/

Other big names set to perform at the arena this year include Martin Kemp Back to the 80s on August 20, Cafe Mambo with Roger Sanchez, Lovely Laura and guests on September 18, Ladyboys of Bangkok on October 5, The Drifters on October 9, The AC / DC Experience on November 6, Judge Jules on November 19 and Anything for Love: The Meatloaf Story on December 4, amongst many others.