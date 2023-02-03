The band is renowned for high energy “jump jive music, where swing meets rock n’ roll”. They rose to fame in 2012 as semi-finalists on Britain’s Got Talent.

The group has also made hundreds of other media appearances, including a residency on BBC Radio London and television shows including the Alan Titchmarsh Show, Strictly Come Dancing, Children In Need and Good Day Los Angeles.

Between them the six members, fronted by singer Ian Clarkson, play piano, trombone, accordion, harmonica, double bass, ukulele, drums, saxophone, bongos, blues harp and washboard.

The Jives Aces present their Roots of Elvis show at The Fire Station on Sunday, February 5.

The band has released 11 albums and Their version of the Morecambe & Wise theme Bring Me Sunshine has had almost four million views on YouTube.

Elvis Presley is a huge inspiration for the Jive Aces, who share a love of American roots music: jive, swing, jazz, blues and rock n’ roll.

Tamsin Austin, Venue Director at The Fire Station, said: “In a way, this isn’t a tribute act to a single performer, but a labour of love to American roots music.

“The Jive Aces have a great reputation for their live shows and the timing of this show could hardly be better.

Elvis Presley had been a huge influence on the Jive Aces. Getty Images.

"The interest in Elvis, his early music, rhythm and blues and the origins of rock n’ roll has soared thanks to Baz Luhrman’s recent Elvis biopic.

“The Jive Aces all cite Elvis as inspiring them into music. They were introduced to American roots music through listening to him and the musicians and singers who influenced him.

“Because of the nature of the show – and the brilliant music they play – we’ll be setting out the Fire Station to enable people to dance. Most people will still have seats, but there will be a dance floor, which I’m sure will be busy on February 5.”

Six-piece band the Jives Aces play a wide range of instruments.

Tickets for the Jive Aces’ Roots of Elvis show are priced from £16.50. Anyone aged under 14 should be accompanied by an adult.