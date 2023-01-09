Nine Elvis scenes from Sunderland's past after events marking The King's 88th birthday

It’s now or never for your memories of these Elvis Presley tribute scenes.

The King would have been 88 on January 8 and if you’re a real fan of the man himself, you may have attended the European Elvis Championships which have been taking place in Birmingham.

We are paying our own tribute to Elvis with these archive views of Wearside people dressed as the singer.

If Elvis is always on your mind, here are some Sunderland reminders from the New Beginners Nursery in Southwick in 2007, the Boxing Day dip at Seaburn in 2006 and the Royalty Theatre in 2008 – plus plenty more besides.

1. Elvis times four Four Elvis impersonators who took part in the Little Less Conversation exhibition at the Reg Vardy Gallery in 2005. Here are Neil Hanster, Mark Goddard, CJ Mack and Ralph Clark. Photo: PB Photo Sales

2. COOKING WITH ELVIS, AT THE ROYALTY THEATRE, SUNDERLAND, ARE (LEFT TO RIGHT) LEE STEWART AS STUART, JEFF PAGE AS DAD, JULIE CARNEY AS MUM AND CORINNE KILVINGTON AS JILL. THE FOURSOME WILL BE ON STAGE FOR THE COMEDY NEXT WEEK. A scene from Cooking With Elvis at the Royalty Theatre in 2008. Here are Lee Stewart, Jeff Page, Julie Carney and Corinne Kilvington. Photo: TC Photo Sales

3. Elvis at the New Beginnings Nursery Staff and chidren at the New Beginnings Nursery, in Shakespeare Street, Southwick, dressed up for an Elvis themed day in 2007. Photo: KB Photo Sales

4. Stars in their eyes in 2006 Not just Elvis but a feast of tributes in this scene from 16 years ago. Who do you recognise in this Sunderland photo? Photo: TY Photo Sales