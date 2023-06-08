The band’s members include a singer and multi-instrumentalist with a very famous name from Irish music, Finbarr Clancy, son of Bobby Clancy of Clancy Brothers fame.

The other three members are another multi-instrumentalist Darren Holden, guitarist Paul O' Brien and singer Brian Dunphy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The four-piece has passed a million listeners on Spotify and recorded two platinum albums in their time

Tickets are now on sale to see The High Kings at The Fire Station on Sunday, June 18.

Most Popular

The High Kings are celebrating their 15 years together by releasing 15 brand new tracks for their many fans, as well as embarking on an eight-date tour of the UK.

The High Kings’ have charted across the world and performed for hundreds of thousands concert goers. They have performed at Glastonbury, the White House and the Pentagon.

They have also played the Isle of Wight three times, appeared in Times Square, New York and also headlined the St Patrick’s Day concert in London’s Trafalgar Square in 2015.

Tickets are now on sale to see The High Kings at The Fire Station on Sunday, June 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finbarr Clancy said: “It’s been an amazing journey so far, and to be celebrating such a milestone with a huge tour is amazing. We can’t wait to bring our brand-new stage show and our new music to our fans – and we have a few surprises too”.