News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Travellers to New York issued urgent warning over flight delays
British girl, 3 among those stabbed in knife attack in Annecy, France
Two children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
14-year-old who died following ‘isolated incident’ at school is named
Green Party’s only MP to stand down at next election
Update on Pope Francis’ health after emergency three-hour operation

Irish favourites The High Kings coming to Sunderland's Fire Station

One of the leading bands currently on the Irish folk scene is coming to Sunderland later this month. Tickets are now on sale to see The High Kings at The Fire Station on Sunday, June 18.
By Tony Gillan
Published 8th Jun 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 15:45 BST

The band’s members include a singer and multi-instrumentalist with a very famous name from Irish music, Finbarr Clancy, son of Bobby Clancy of Clancy Brothers fame.

The other three members are another multi-instrumentalist Darren Holden, guitarist Paul O' Brien and singer Brian Dunphy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The four-piece has passed a million listeners on Spotify and recorded two platinum albums in their time

Tickets are now on sale to see The High Kings at The Fire Station on Sunday, June 18.Tickets are now on sale to see The High Kings at The Fire Station on Sunday, June 18.
Tickets are now on sale to see The High Kings at The Fire Station on Sunday, June 18.
Most Popular

    The High Kings are celebrating their 15 years together by releasing 15 brand new tracks for their many fans, as well as embarking on an eight-date tour of the UK.

    The High Kings’ have charted across the world and performed for hundreds of thousands concert goers. They have performed at Glastonbury, the White House and the Pentagon.

    They have also played the Isle of Wight three times, appeared in Times Square, New York and also headlined the St Patrick’s Day concert in London’s Trafalgar Square in 2015.

    Read More
    Come up and see Steve Harley at The Fire Station
    Tickets are now on sale to see The High Kings at The Fire Station on Sunday, June 18.Tickets are now on sale to see The High Kings at The Fire Station on Sunday, June 18.
    Tickets are now on sale to see The High Kings at The Fire Station on Sunday, June 18.
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Finbarr Clancy said: “It’s been an amazing journey so far, and to be celebrating such a milestone with a huge tour is amazing. We can’t wait to bring our brand-new stage show and our new music to our fans – and we have a few surprises too”.

    The Fire Station gig begins at 7.30pm. Tickets are now on sale from £24.75 and can be bought through the venue’s website.

    Related topics:SunderlandTickets