Happy St Patrick’s Day. Let’s raise a smile and a toast to these past celebrations in Sunderland.

We’ve got music, drinks and puddings with beer in them. All that and more can be found in these Sunderland Echo retro photos.

But don’t just take it from us. Feast your eyes on nine archive photos ranging from musicians performing at Park Lane Metro station next to a giant Guinness mascot in 2006, to Irish dancing in the National Glass Centre in 2009.

Intrigued? Browse through our retro scenes to find out more.

1 . Music at the Metro Brewing up memories from 2006. Irish musicians Tony Corcoran and Alan Kelly were promoting a Guinness giveaway at Park Lane in 2006.

2 . A drop in the pudding Chef Paul Hogg was adding a drop of Guinness to a pudding on St Patrick's Day at the Throwing Stones restaurant in the National Glass Centre in 2009.

3 . Hip hop happiness These spectators were enjoying Irish dancing, a hip hop performance and band music in the Market Square in 2009.

4 . Party time at Luma Getting ready for a St Patrick's Day party at Luma in 2007.