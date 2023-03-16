News you can trust since 1873
St Patrick's Day scenes which might well bring back happy memories.

Nine pictures of Sunderland St Patrick's Day celebrations in years past as we toast all things Irish

Happy St Patrick’s Day. Let’s raise a smile and a toast to these past celebrations in Sunderland.

By Chris Cordner
Published 16th Mar 2023, 10:56 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 10:57 GMT

We’ve got music, drinks and puddings with beer in them. All that and more can be found in these Sunderland Echo retro photos.

But don’t just take it from us. Feast your eyes on nine archive photos ranging from musicians performing at Park Lane Metro station next to a giant Guinness mascot in 2006, to Irish dancing in the National Glass Centre in 2009.

Intrigued? Browse through our retro scenes to find out more.

Brewing up memories from 2006. Irish musicians Tony Corcoran and Alan Kelly were promoting a Guinness giveaway at Park Lane in 2006.

1. Music at the Metro

Brewing up memories from 2006. Irish musicians Tony Corcoran and Alan Kelly were promoting a Guinness giveaway at Park Lane in 2006. Photo: CA

Chef Paul Hogg was adding a drop of Guinness to a pudding on St Patrick's Day at the Throwing Stones restaurant in the National Glass Centre in 2009.

2. A drop in the pudding

Chef Paul Hogg was adding a drop of Guinness to a pudding on St Patrick's Day at the Throwing Stones restaurant in the National Glass Centre in 2009. Photo: TY

These spectators were enjoying Irish dancing, a hip hop performance and band music in the Market Square in 2009.

3. Hip hop happiness

These spectators were enjoying Irish dancing, a hip hop performance and band music in the Market Square in 2009. Photo: TY

Getting ready for a St Patrick's Day party at Luma in 2007.

4. Party time at Luma

Getting ready for a St Patrick's Day party at Luma in 2007. Photo: TC

