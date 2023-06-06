News you can trust since 1873
Come up and see Steve Harley in Sunderland's Fire Station

One of the UK’s finest singer songwriters is heading to Sunderland. The original Cockney Rebel, Steve Harley, performs at The Fire Station on Saturday, June 17.
By Tony Gillan
Published 6th Jun 2023, 12:33 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 12:34 BST

He is touring his all-acoustic album Uncovered with his band which includes longstanding bandmate, violinist/guitarist Barry Wickens, Oli Hayhurst on double bass and Dave Delarre on lead guitar.

Steve has been playing live shows around the world for more than half-a-century. He is best known for his 1975 number one Make Me Smile (Come Up and See Me). Other hits included Judy Teen and Mr Soft.

After starting a career as a local reporter in Essex and London, Steve started playing in bars and clubs in 1971, mainly for open mike nights at folk clubs.

Steve Harley performs at The Fire Station on Saturday, June 17. Picture by Naomi Dryden Smith.Steve Harley performs at The Fire Station on Saturday, June 17. Picture by Naomi Dryden Smith.
Steve Harley performs at The Fire Station on Saturday, June 17. Picture by Naomi Dryden Smith.
    He sang at venues featuring John Martyn, Ralph McTell and Martin Carthy and auditioned for the folk band Odin as a guitarist and singer, where he met Jean-Paul Crocker, who became the first Cockney Rebel violinist.

    After leaving the folk scene, Steve formed Cockney Rebel in 1972, as a vehicle for his own work. Signed to EMI, the band released their first album, The Human Menagerie in 1973.

    They split in 1977 and Steve started a solo career, although Cockney Rebel has reunited to record new albums and still performs live.

    The Fire Station show’s set-lists includes material that hadn’t been played for 30 years.

    Steve Harley performs at The Fire Station on Saturday, June 17. Picture by Stu Norton.Steve Harley performs at The Fire Station on Saturday, June 17. Picture by Stu Norton.
    Steve Harley performs at The Fire Station on Saturday, June 17. Picture by Stu Norton.

    Uncovered is Steve’s sixth solo studio album. The album features songs he always wanted to perform, including a duet with Fairground Attraction singer Eddi Reader and covers of Beatles, Rolling Stones, Dylan and Bowie songs.

    Speaking of the Steve Harley Acoustic Band, he said: “These guys play some fabulous, beautiful music. I was inspired by their talents. The hunger and desire to perform with them was almost primitive.”

    Tamsin Austin, venue director at The Fire Station, said: “Steve has been writing, producing and recording brilliant music for five decades.

    "Over the years his music has included a range of styles, but whatever he’s turned his hand to, the quality has been there. He’s also known as a fantastic live performer so The Fire Station audience is in for a real treat.”

    Tickets start at £22. For further information, go to www.thefirestation.org.uk.

