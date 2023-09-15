News you can trust since 1873
Graham Parker & the Goldtops heading for Sunderland's Fire Station

The celebrated singer-songwriter Graham Parker is coming back to Britain to play six very exclusive dates, with Sunderland among them.
By Tony Gillan
Published 15th Sep 2023, 15:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 15:33 BST
The Londoner performs as Graham Parker and the Goldtops at the Fire Station auditorium on High Street West on Tuesday, September 26. The show will start at 8pm.

Parker has quite a following and fans can expect to see many of their old favourites performed, alongside some of his newer material.

As an “angry young man” Graham Parker was one of the most celebrated singer-songwriters to emerge from the much vaunted pub rock scene of the early 1970s, when he was heavily influenced by the Rolling Stones and Van Morrison.

Graham Parker and the Goldtops play the Fire Station on Tuesday, September 26.
Graham Parker and the Goldtops play the Fire Station on Tuesday, September 26.
    He recorded five successful albums as the frontman of Graham Parker and the Rumour. The success of his angry rock hit a peak with the release of the classic 1979 album Squeezing Out Sparks, which charted in a number of countries including the UK and USA.

    To date, he has released around 25 albums, including Cloud Symbols with the Goldtops in 2018. Parker also performed in the 2012 film This Is 40 starring Paul Rudd.

    He will be supported at the Fire Station by Connor Selby, who supported The Who and Eddie Vedder at Wembley Stadium in 2019.

    The young British bandleader-guitarist-vocalist writes his own songs and builds on his influences which include Eric Clapton, Ray Charles and Nick Drake.

    Tickets for the Sunderland show are from £22 and can be bought at www.sunderlandculture.org.uk. Under-14s must be accompanied by an adult.

