Brutus Gold's Love Train to roll into Sunderland's Fire Station
All aboard Brutus Gold's Love Train as disco fever heads to Sunderland.
Dust off your dancing shoes as the Brutus Gold Love Train show takes over the Fire Station on April 20, 2024.
The lively DJ has played at private parties for celebs from Tina Turner to Owen Wilson and Ben Stiller and his long-running disco event, The Love Train, has been touring the world for more than 30 years.
Taking audiences back to the dancefloors of the 1970s, with music by the likes of The Jackson 5, Bee Gees, Tina Charles, The Emotions and more, the show is set to be great fun.
It will also feature performances from a host of characters including the vivacious Polly Ester, the charismatic Chad Valley, the irreverent Willis Hardy Freeman, the sultry Ana Glypta, the mischievous Camp David, the unforgettable Disco Dick, the soulful Carlito, the captivating Harry Moss and, of course, the enigmatic Brutus Gold himself.
Attendees of all ages are encouraged to embrace the era's vibrant fashion.
*Brutus Gold's Love Train is at The Fire Station, Sunderland, on April 20, 2024, from 7pm to 11pm. Tickets are £26 - £33 from Sunderlandculture.org.uk