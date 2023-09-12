News you can trust since 1873
Say one or two words about Sunderland to help write a celebratory song

The dance company behind a celebration of Sunderland’s proud heritage wants a word or two with Wearsiders.
By Tony Gillan
Published 12th Sep 2023, 16:40 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 16:41 BST
Award-winning folk and hip hop dance company Breaking Tradition has been working with community groups across the city to produce a dance-based celebration.

A “sharing event” is planned for 17Nineteen community and cultural hub in the East End, on Sunday, September 24. Everyone is invited.

The event will share what Breaking Tradition has developed so far. But the company is also working with County Durham singer songwriter Jez Lowe to write a song about the city.

Left, a previous show by Breaking Tradition (photo by Bryan Ledgard) and singer-songwriter Jez Lowe (Sunderland Echo image).Left, a previous show by Breaking Tradition (photo by Bryan Ledgard) and singer-songwriter Jez Lowe (Sunderland Echo image).
Left, a previous show by Breaking Tradition (photo by Bryan Ledgard) and singer-songwriter Jez Lowe (Sunderland Echo image).
    Breaking Tradition’s artistic director, Damien Barber, explained: “We’ve enjoyed working with Jez and he wants as much input from Wearsiders into his song as possible. We’re looking for two positive words about the city and a third word summing up an area of concern.

    “These words will give us some genuine insight into the city. You can send us the words via The Cultural Spring website at www.theculturalspring.org/words or send the words direct to me at [email protected].”

    The song will be performed by Damien’s band, The Demon Barbers, with support from the Bethany Gospel Choir.

    Street and mural artist Frank Styles will also create a visual interpretation or representation of the words, which will be a centrepiece of the September 24 event.

    A previous show by Breaking Tradition. Photograph by Bryan Ledgard.A previous show by Breaking Tradition. Photograph by Bryan Ledgard.
    A previous show by Breaking Tradition. Photograph by Bryan Ledgard.

    Damien added: “We’re planning We Are Sunderland to be a dance, musical and visual extravaganza next Autumn. Groups that we’ve been working with to help develop the commission so far include Sunderland MIND and North Sea swimmers the Iceguys, while we’ve also hosted various workshops across the city which have included showcasing north east rapper sword, clog dance and breakin’.

    “Our sharing event will include performances and workshops and we hope as many people as possible come along. We’d especially love to see dancers, particularly ‘breakers’, at the event, so if any dancers would like to perform, they can email me at [email protected].”

    Three free drop-in sessions have been arranged for anyone to come along and make artwork to be displayed at the Sunderlight taster event.

    These are: Arts Centre Washington, Friday, September 22, 10am-1pm; Old Rectory, Houghton-le-Spring, Monday, October 2, noon-6pm); Sunderland MIND Wellbeing Hub (East), Tuesday, October 3, 11am-4.30pm. Tickets via www.theculturalspring.org.

