The Journey at Swan Lodge represents the journey of a resident at the lodge and is already proving a talking point. We’ve rounded up just some of the artist’s other works which are dotted around the city. Many are at off-the-beaten-track locations, from a mural depicting 1973 hero Jimmy Montgomery in the shadow of Queen Alexandra Bridge to a striking tribute to miners in Silksworth.
1. The Salvation Army Swan Lodge, High Street East
Entitled The Journey, the latest piece by Frank depicts four swans at Swan Lodge in the East End. The work represents the journey of a resident at Swan Lodge. The first swan in a sleeping bag represents someone who is homeless, the second swan represents them coming to Swan Lodge, the third is them beginning to take flight and the fourth is a golden swan leaving the lodge.
Photo: Stu Norton
2. Raich Carter, Blue House pub, Hendon
Perhaps Frank's most famous piece, this artwork pays its respects to former SAFC striker and local hero Raich Carter. It's featured in Netflix docu-series Sunderland 'Til I Die where it's been seen by millions of people.
Photo: JPI Media
3. A Love Supreme building, Sheepfolds
Another of Frank's pieces is a Carlos Edwards mural on the A Love Supreme building in Monkwearmouth. The Edwards goal was voted by Sunderland fans as the club's most iconic EFL moment. It is part of the Goals Worth Talking About initiative from the EFL and mental health charity Mind to raise awareness of World Mental Health Day 2019.
Photo: JPI Media
4. Jimmy Montgomery, The Times Inn, Southwick
One of Frank's latest pieces raises a glass to 1973 FA Cup hero Jimmy Montgomery. The former Black Cat himself has been along to check out the artwork in Southwick, the area of the city where Jimmy was raised and lived until he was 34.
Photo: JPI Media