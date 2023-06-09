But first up is British singer Kezia Gill, at the venue on Saturday, June 24. She first appeared there in early 2022 supporting The Shires.

Her own tour, Headline, started in November and is cementing her reputation as a live act. Her new album is due out this summer and her single, Whiskey Over Ice, is bringing new audiences to her music.

On Tuesday, June 27, American folk star Laura Cantrell will perform at the High Street West venue as part of a tour for her new album, Just Like a Rose. Laura has on the US and international Americana and Roots music scene for 20 years.

Kezia Gill returns to The Fire Station on Saturday, June 24. Picture by Dickon Clarke.

Her new album was released on June 9 and she is supported by singer-songwriter Doug Levitt.

September 20 brings Americana queen Shawn Colvin, a Grammy winning singer who has released 13 albums, but rarely performs in Europe. She only has six dates on the tour.

On Thursday, October 19 Missouri singer and guitarist Samantha Fish brings genres, including rock, country, bluegrass and ballads to Sunderland.

Her performance is part of her Death Wish Blues tour, accompanied by Jesse Dayton and supported by The Commoners.

On Tuesday, June 27, American folk star Laura Cantrell will perform as part of a tour for her new album. Picture by Liz Tormes.

Tamsin Austin, venue director at The Fire Station, said: “We just can’t wait to welcome Kezia back. She’s hugely talented and has been described as having ‘the song writing ability of a Country artist, the stage energy of a rock star and the voice of a Blues queen.

“She was one of the most talked about support acts we’ve ever seen at The Fire Station, so I am delighted she’s coming back to play a headline show.

“Along with Laura and Kezia, we have an exceptional line-up of women in country music coming soon. Shawn is a superstar of the genre and her performance here will attract audiences from around the UK.

“We’ve already sold more than 300 tickets for Samantha’s show and I’m not surprised at that. Her performances are known to be huge, energetic – and brilliant.”