Elton John setlist: What to expect when Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour comes to the Stadium of Light in Sunderland

Music fans across the North East region are gearing up for Sir Elton John’s concert in Sunderland this weekend.

By Debra Fox
Friday, 17th June 2022, 6:22 pm

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour will arrive at the Stadium of Light on Sunday, June 19 – with concert-goers excited for a setlist packed to the brim with hits.

If setlists from some of the tour’s previous dates are anything to go by, it looks as though there’s a real treat in store!

But before we delve into what to expect, we asked readers and ticket-holders to shout out the Sir Elton songs that they’d most like to hear live and in person this Sunday.

    With such an extensive back catalogue it’s sometimes hard to pick just one favourite, but the global supertstar’s North East fans definitely had a few in mind …

    Crocodile Rock was a firm favourite, with reader Jan Mardghum saying she had great memories of it being played on nights out in her younger days.

    Meanwhile, there were also shout-outs for Indian Sunset, his Don’t Go Breaking My Heart duet with Kiki Dee, Bennie and the Jets and, of course, Rocket Man.

    Helen Bell added: “Seen him before live and the show was amazing. Can't wait.”

    Elton John, pictured in 2020, as he performed at the Academy Awards. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images.

    According to Setlist FM, the following songs have been played at Sir Elton’s shows in Norwich in Paris over the last seven days.

    Fingers crossed some of your favourites are included!

    Main set:

    Bennie and the Jets

    Philadelphia Freedom

    I Guess That's Why They Call It the Blues

    Border Song

    Tiny Dancer

    Have Mercy on the Criminal

    Rocket Man

    Take Me to the Pilot

    Someone Saved My Life Tonight

    Levon

    Sunderland city centre prepares for Elton John Stadium of Light gig with host of...

    Candle in the Wind

    Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding

    Burn Down the Mission

    Sad Songs (Say So Much)

    Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word

    Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me

    The B***h Is Back

    I'm Still Standing

    Crocodile Rock

    Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting

    Encore:

    Cold Heart

    Your Song

    Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

    Stadium of LightSunderlandNorth East