The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour will arrive at the Stadium of Light on Sunday, June 19 – with concert-goers excited for a setlist packed to the brim with hits.

If setlists from some of the tour’s previous dates are anything to go by, it looks as though there’s a real treat in store!

But before we delve into what to expect, we asked readers and ticket-holders to shout out the Sir Elton songs that they’d most like to hear live and in person this Sunday.

With such an extensive back catalogue it’s sometimes hard to pick just one favourite, but the global supertstar’s North East fans definitely had a few in mind …

Crocodile Rock was a firm favourite, with reader Jan Mardghum saying she had great memories of it being played on nights out in her younger days.

Meanwhile, there were also shout-outs for Indian Sunset, his Don’t Go Breaking My Heart duet with Kiki Dee, Bennie and the Jets and, of course, Rocket Man.

Helen Bell added: “Seen him before live and the show was amazing. Can't wait.”

According to Setlist FM, the following songs have been played at Sir Elton’s shows in Norwich in Paris over the last seven days.

Fingers crossed some of your favourites are included!

Main set:

Bennie and the Jets

Philadelphia Freedom

I Guess That's Why They Call It the Blues

Border Song

Tiny Dancer

Have Mercy on the Criminal

Rocket Man

Take Me to the Pilot

Someone Saved My Life Tonight

Levon

Candle in the Wind

Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding

Burn Down the Mission

Sad Songs (Say So Much)

Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word

Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me

The B***h Is Back

I'm Still Standing

Crocodile Rock

Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting

Encore:

Cold Heart

Your Song