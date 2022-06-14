3. Mamma Mia, Sunderland Empire, July 5-16

Fall in love with the irresistibly funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island idyll, all unfolding to the magic of ABBA’s timeless songs in Mamma Mia which runs at Sunderland Empire from July 5-16. Tickets priced from £13 are available from the Ticket Centre on 0844 871 7615 or online at www.ATGtickets.com/sunderland

Photo: submitted