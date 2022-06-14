We’ve rounded up some of the dates to add to your diary.
1. Elton John, Stadium of Light, June 19
Global superstar Elton John brings his final tour, Farewell Yellow Brick Road, to Sunderland’s Stadium of Light on Sunday, June 19. The Rocket Man’s Sunderland concert marks the third of the season for the Stadium, with chart-topper Ed Sheeran performing twice over the Platinum Jubilee weekend. A limited number of tickets are still available to buy.
Photo: Ben Gibson
2. Fastlove – A Tribute to George Michael, Fire Station, June 25
Fastlove – A Tribute to George Michael takes place at the Fire Station on June 25. Direct from London’s West End, this is the world’s favourite George Michael tribute show, featuring Wake Me Up, Too Funky, Father Figure, Freedom, Faith, Knew You Were Waiting, Careless Whisper and many more. Tickets are priced from £22 from sunderlandculture.org.uk
Photo: Stu Norton
3. Mamma Mia, Sunderland Empire, July 5-16
Fall in love with the irresistibly funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island idyll, all unfolding to the magic of ABBA’s timeless songs in Mamma Mia which runs at Sunderland Empire from July 5-16. Tickets priced from £13 are available from the Ticket Centre on 0844 871 7615 or online at www.ATGtickets.com/sunderland
Photo: submitted
4. Kubix Pop and Dance Day, Herrington Country Park, July 9
The first instalment of this year's Kubix Festival takes place on Saturday, July 9 at Herrington Country Park with the pop and dance day, featuring performances from Steps, Vengaboys, Ultrabeat, Fatman Scoop, DJ Ironik and many more. Tickets, priced from £35 from www.kubixfestival.com.
Photo: Daniel Martino