Sunderland city centre prepares for Elton John Stadium of Light gig with host of family-friendly events

Various events are set take place in Sunderland city centre to get people in the party spirit ahead of Elton John performing at the Stadium of Light.

By Ryan Smith
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 4:55 pm

The family-friendly entertainment will take place in Sunderland city centre on Sunday, June 19, as Wearside prepares for the arrival of Elton John.

A programme of events has been lined up for the city centre, meaning that both concert-goers and those who aren’t attended can still get involved.

The events kick off from 12pm at Park Lane, Low Row and High Street West and will run until 4pm on Sunday and includes an appearance from Elton Wrong – who will give a tribute to his almost namesake.

Elton John is set to play at Sunderland's Stadium of Light on Sunday, June 19. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images.

They will also include a “death defying” aerial act on High Street West and Keel Square will be playing host to its own programme of events between 2pm and 6pm.

There will be circus performances that include international magician and illusionist, Sammy Showtime a Bollywood style brass band and juggler Matt Bernard.

The day is being put on by Sunderland BID and Sunderland City Council, with the hope that those attending the concert will make a day of it in the city centre beforehand.

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland BID, said: “It has been an incredible few weeks and after Ed Sheeran’s amazing gigs we now have Elton John to enjoy as well as people being out and about enjoying Father’s Day.

Circus performers will be in Keel Square from 2pm until 6pm on Sunday.

“That means a lot of visitors will be heading to Sunderland so we wanted to ensure that there was entertainment in the run up to the show, which gave people the opportunity to really make a day out of it.

“It also allows people who are not going to the concert the chance to still be part of the build-up and enjoy the atmosphere – and hopefully support local businesses at the same time.”

Councillor Linda Williams, Cabinet Member for Vibrant City, added: “I know lots of people will be heading into Sunderland this weekend to see Elton John at the Stadium of Light.

“But even if people are not going to the concert, there’s a fantastic line-up of free family entertainment on offer in the city centre this Sunday. So it’s really worth getting along to enjoy this.”

