Loading...

Elton John at Sunderland's Stadium of Light: Stage times, support acts and set list information

The superstar is coming to Sunderland this summer and here’s all you need to know about the show.

By Jason Button
Friday, 10th June 2022, 6:04 pm
Updated Friday, 10th June 2022, 6:04 pm

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Elton John is heading back to the UK this June as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road world tour – his final run of performances before the pop music icon retires from life on the road.

In addition to his night at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light, the first of the tour’s two UK legs will head to Norwich, Liverpool, Bristol, London, Swansea and Watford. This date will be the superstar’s last show in the North East.

When is Elton John’s concert at the Stadium of Light?

Elton John at Sunderland's Stadium of Light: Set times, support acts, set list and how to still get tickets. (Photo by Kerry Marshall/Getty Images)

Most Popular

    Sign up to our daily newsletter

    The 75-year-old will be playing on Wearside on Sunday June 19 and the show will act as his third show of the UK leg.

    Will Elton John have a support act for his Sunderland show?

    No support act is expected for the show, allowing Elton John to play a longer set full of classics for his fans.

    What are the times for Elton John’s Sunderland Concert this summer?

    According to the Stadium of Light, doors for the concert will open at 4:30pm with the headline act starting at 7:00pm and running until 9:45pm.

    How can I get to the Stadium of Light?

    In addition to being a short walk from Sunderland’s city centre, the Stadium of Light is serviced by both St Peters and Stadium of Light Metro stations. No parking is available at the stadium, although car parks can be found throughout the city.

    What will the setlist be for Elton John's gig at the Stadium of Light?

    Based on the setists from the tour so far, fans can expect a similar lineup to the following:

    Bennie and the Jets

    Philadelphia Freedom

    I Guess That's Why They Call It the Blues

    Border Song

    Tiny Dancer

    Have Mercy on the Criminal

    Rocket Man

    Take me to the Pilot

    Someone Saved My Life Tonight

    Levon

    Candle in the Wind

    Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding

    Burn Down the Mission

    Sad Songs

    Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word

    Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me

    The Bitch Is Back

    I'm Still Standing

    Crocodile Rock

    Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting

    Cold Heart

    Your Song

    Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

    SunderlandStadium of LightSwanseaLiverpoolLondon