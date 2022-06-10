Elton John at Sunderland's Stadium of Light: Stage times, support acts and set list information

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elton John is heading back to the UK this June as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road world tour – his final run of performances before the pop music icon retires from life on the road.

In addition to his night at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light, the first of the tour’s two UK legs will head to Norwich, Liverpool, Bristol, London, Swansea and Watford. This date will be the superstar’s last show in the North East.

When is Elton John’s concert at the Stadium of Light?

Elton John at Sunderland's Stadium of Light

The 75-year-old will be playing on Wearside on Sunday June 19 and the show will act as his third show of the UK leg.

Will Elton John have a support act for his Sunderland show?

No support act is expected for the show, allowing Elton John to play a longer set full of classics for his fans.

What are the times for Elton John’s Sunderland Concert this summer?

According to the Stadium of Light, doors for the concert will open at 4:30pm with the headline act starting at 7:00pm and running until 9:45pm.

How can I get to the Stadium of Light?

In addition to being a short walk from Sunderland’s city centre, the Stadium of Light is serviced by both St Peters and Stadium of Light Metro stations. No parking is available at the stadium, although car parks can be found throughout the city.

What will the setlist be for Elton John's gig at the Stadium of Light?

Based on the setists from the tour so far, fans can expect a similar lineup to the following:

Bennie and the Jets

Philadelphia Freedom

I Guess That's Why They Call It the Blues

Border Song

Tiny Dancer

Have Mercy on the Criminal

Rocket Man

Take me to the Pilot

Someone Saved My Life Tonight

Levon

Candle in the Wind

Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding

Burn Down the Mission

Sad Songs

Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word

Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me

The Bitch Is Back

I'm Still Standing

Crocodile Rock

Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting

Cold Heart

Your Song