Back in June 2021, Elton John announced he would be heading to Sunderland as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour – his final run of live shows before he retires from touring.

Starting in September 2018, the tour which spans 300 shows across the globe will be hitting the UK soon, including one night at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light.

When is Elton John’s show in Sunderland?

The 75-year-old will be playing at the Stadium of Light on June 19 2022. It will be his third show of the UK leg. He will also be playing in Norwich, Liverpool, Bristol, London and Swansea before returning for another UK leg at arenas across the nation in April 2023.

How many tickets are still available for Elton John in Sunderland and how do you buy them?

Unlike the Ed Sheeran gigs earlier in June, Elton John’s date at the Stadium of Light is fully seated, including tickets sold for the pitch level, of which there are plenty of remaining tickets. The stage will be set up in the south stand of the stadium with seats still available across the remaining three stands and pitch.

The majority of tickets closest to the stage are now only available through Ticketmaster’s resale portal, and these can be found by searching on the stadium map when looking to buy tickets through the company’s website.

The cheapest tickets for the concert are priced at £71.50 each and are for seats located at the top of the North stand of the Stadium of Light. Tickets for the lower tier of the same stand are on sale from £99 each. This is the most common price for seated tickets, with this price category continuing into the upper tier of the west stand.

Pitch-level tickets can be bought from £129.60 each with the most expensive tickets costing up to £162.