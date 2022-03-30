Ed Sheeran at Sunderland's Stadium of Light: Which tickets are still available and how can fans buy them?

In September Ed Sheeran announced a three night run of his European tour and tickets are selling fast, although there is still a chance to see the superstar on Wearside.

Sheeran will hit the stage at the Stadium of light on June 2, 3 and 4 and Ticketmaster still has tickets available for the opening night of the leg.

The second and third dates were initially released alongside the rest of Sheeran’s tour, which sees him travel across Europe, before the June 2 date was added at a later date.

Ed Sheeran will play three shows in Sunderland this summer. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP)

The gigs are part of Sheeran’s + - = ÷ x Tour following the release of his newest album = in October 2021.

June 2 tickets

Standing tickets remain available for the June 2 gig, and there are still a large number of seated blocks with spaces available for fans.

The majority of these available seats are in the highest tier of the stadium, stretching from the east stand across to the northern stand and these tickets cost £49.50 each.

Those wanting to be closer to the action on June 2 have a series of options, the majority of these coming in the east stand of the stadium. These cost £82.50 each, as do the remaining standing tickets.

Further tickets remain available through Ticketmaster’s resale platform including additional standing tickets.

June 3 tickets

Ticketmaster are warning of low availability for Sheeran’s second night at the stadium, with resale tickets currently listed as the only way to get to see the show. These are available throughout the stadium and currently start at £58.65. Standing tickets are currently listed for £94.30.

June 4 tickets

Even fewer tickets are available for Sheeran’s final night at the arena with no resale ticket currently available for less than £90.

All orginal tickets have been sold with resale as the only option for fans who want to see the final show of the three night stretch.

The Stadium of Light is hosting one other concert this summer. This is on June 19 when Elton John brings his Yellow Brick Road tour to Wearside. Tickets remain available throughout the stadium for the night.

