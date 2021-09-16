Elton John's Stadium of Light concert to go ahead as planned despite star rescheduling some dates due to injury

Music legend Elton John is still set to bring his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour to the Stadium of Light on Sunday, June 19, 2022, despite him rescheduling some shows.

In a statement, the 74-year-old said: “It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I am forced to reschedule the 2021 dates of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Europe and the UK to 2023.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"At the end of my summer break I feel awkwardly on a hard surface and have been in considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since.

“Despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving.

"I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications.

Elton John has announced that he has been forced to cancel his 2021 dates of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour due to health problems. Photo: Matt Crossick/PA.

"I know how patient my incredible fans have been since Covid halted touring last year, and it breaks my hear to keep you waiting any long.

"I completely feel your frustrations after the year we’ve had. I promise you this – the shows will return to the road next year and I will make sure they are more than worth the wait.”

The Stadium of Light official Twitter account retweeted his message, adding: “Please be advised that Elton John's Stadium of Light tour date will continue to go ahead as scheduled on 19 June 2022.”

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.