Elton John's Stadium of Light concert to go ahead as planned despite star rescheduling some dates due to injury
The Stadium of Light has confirmed that Elton John will still perform at the venue in June 2022 as the Rocketman star postpones some shows until 2023 due to injury.
Music legend Elton John is still set to bring his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour to the Stadium of Light on Sunday, June 19, 2022, despite him rescheduling some shows.
In a tweet on Thursday, September 16, the star said it was with a “heavy heart” that he is forced to reschedule the 2021 dates of the tour in the UK and Europe to 2023 after being hurt in a fall.
In a statement, the 74-year-old said: “It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I am forced to reschedule the 2021 dates of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Europe and the UK to 2023.
"At the end of my summer break I feel awkwardly on a hard surface and have been in considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since.
“Despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving.
"I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications.
Read More
"I know how patient my incredible fans have been since Covid halted touring last year, and it breaks my hear to keep you waiting any long.
"I completely feel your frustrations after the year we’ve had. I promise you this – the shows will return to the road next year and I will make sure they are more than worth the wait.”