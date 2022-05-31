Ed Sheeran at Sunderland's Stadium of Light: The full list of items banned from the event

His two-night run in Sunderland is nearly upon us, and as fans get ready for the singer-songwriter’s first show in the North East since 2018, preparations are underway for the gigs on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4.
Thousands of people are set to descend on the city’s football stadium, and a long list of safety protocols for the venue includes a list of items which spectators cannot bring into the ground.
Ticket-holders aged 14 and under must be accompanied by someone over 18, and no under-14s should be on the pitch standing area for the concert.
Anyone planning on bringing a bag to the shows will need to pick their accessories carefully as bags A4-sized or similar are the only ones permitted.
In addition to these rules, smoking is only allowed within designated areas, while alcohol can only be consumed in public bars and other authorised areas.
The final specification is that the public cannot bring any display material with them, while sponsorship, promotional or marketing materials are also not to be handed out by ticket holders.
Those looking to record or take photos of Ed Sheeran in action this weekend have permission to do so, as long as they are not transmitting anything they may record
The following items are also not allowed to be taken into the stadium:
Animals (with the exception of guide dogs)
Laser pens
Food or drink
Bottles, cans or glass containers
Any weapon, including sharp objects
Illegal substances
The Stadium has warned visitors that random security searches may occur during the concerts, and any item which is not permitted in the arena will be confiscated.
Warnings have also been made towards those who may spoil the enjoyment of the show for others.
“The management of the venue also reserves the right to request that Ticket holders leave the Venue at any point on reasonable grounds and may take any appropriate action to enforce this right,” the Conditions of Admission say online.