Beyonce is heading out on the road for the first time since her Formation tour ended in 2016, but what should you know about the pop megastar before attempting to get the highly sought-after tickets for next year’s Stadium of Light concert.

How many albums has Beyonce released?

Beyonce has released seven studio albums as a solo music performer. Her debut, Dangerously In Love was released in 2003 and hit the number one spot in the UK album charts. Her second album, B’Day, followed in 2006 before ‘I am.. Sasha Fierce’ was put into the world two years later.

Beyonce at Stadium of Light Sunderland: All you need to know about Beyonce as well as presale tickets and more (Photo by Mason Poole/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

Fans needed to wait until 2011 for her next record, named ‘4’ which was the first to reach the top of the UK album charts since her first album. Two years later her self titled fifth album was released into the world before 2016’s Lemonade gave her another number one album.

Beyonce’s most recent album, Renaissance, was released to critical acclaim in July 2022 and also hit the top spot in the charts.

She also has five live albums under her belt.

How many UK number ones has Beyonce got?

Of her studio albums, Dangerously In Love, 4, Lemonade and Renaissance all hit the top spot in the UK album charts.

Despite her plethora of huge songs, the singer only has four number one singles. The first was Crazy In Love from 2003 with Deja Vu then hitting the top spot in 2006. This featured Jay-Z while Shakira helped Beyonce get her third number one UK single a year later with Beautiful Liar.

Her most recent number one single came from 2008’s If I Were A Boy.

When is Beyonce’s concert at the Stadium of Light?

The superstar has been announced to play at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light on Tuesday, May 23 2023.

Has Beyonce performed in Sunderland before?

Yes. Her fanbase, which is known as the Beyhive, flocked to Wearside in 2016 as part of her Formation World Tour.

What is the concert capacity of Sunderland’s Stadium of Light?

The Stadium of Light’s capacity usually depends on the setup for the show, although the listed capacity for most shows is around 60,000.

When do Beyonce pre sale tickets go on sale for Sunderland’s Stadium of Light?

Tickets for all dates across the tour will be on sale through Ticketmaster with O2 Priority customers able to book tickets in pre sale from 10am on Thursday, February 2. Live Nation and venue presale tickets go on sale 24 hours later with BeyHive Presale available to those in the star’s official fangroup at 9am on Monday, February 6.

When are Beyonce tickets available on general sale for Sunderland’s Stadium of Light show?

Remaining tickets will be on general sale at 10am on Tuesday, February 7.

Where else in the UK is Beyonce performing in 2023?

