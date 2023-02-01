Beyonce in Sunderland: 10 pictures of fans from the day the star played at the Stadium of Light in 2016
After Beyonce confirmed she is heading back to Sunderland, we take a look back to the last time she played the Stadium of Light.
By Chris Cordner
3 minutes ago
It was 2016 when the megastar last graced the home of Sunderland AFC and wowed the audience with an array of brilliant hits.
But before the show, our photographers made sure we got plenty of reminders of fans enjoying themselves.
And while the weather was less than perfect, there were lots of other reasons to look back on a wonderful day.
Are you pictured? Are your friends in one of our photographs?
Take a look through our archive selection.
