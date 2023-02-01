News you can trust since 1873
Fans in their thousands were ready for a great night in 2016. Were you among them?
Beyonce in Sunderland: 10 pictures of fans from the day the star played at the Stadium of Light in 2016

After Beyonce confirmed she is heading back to Sunderland, we take a look back to the last time she played the Stadium of Light.

By Chris Cordner
3 minutes ago

The singer has announced a tour date for Wearside in May 2023.

It was 2016 when the megastar last graced the home of Sunderland AFC and wowed the audience with an array of brilliant hits.

But before the show, our photographers made sure we got plenty of reminders of fans enjoying themselves.

And while the weather was less than perfect, there were lots of other reasons to look back on a wonderful day.

Are you pictured? Are your friends in one of our photographs?

Take a look through our archive selection.

1. Memories from 2016

Deanne Graver and Dionne Escott were all set to watch a great concert 5 years ago.

Photo: Stu Norton

2. Braving the weather

On their way to the stadium. Are you in the picture?

Photo: Stu Norton

3. On their way

Beyonce fans were pictured on their way to the Stadium of Light in 2016 but do you recognise them?

Photo: Stu Norton

4. A wave for the camera

Were you one of the Beyonce fans queuing at the Stadium of Light?

Photo: Stu Norton

SunderlandStadium of LightSunderland AFC