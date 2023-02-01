After Beyonce confirmed she is heading back to Sunderland, we take a look back to the last time she played the Stadium of Light.

It was 2016 when the megastar last graced the home of Sunderland AFC and wowed the audience with an array of brilliant hits.

But before the show, our photographers made sure we got plenty of reminders of fans enjoying themselves.

And while the weather was less than perfect, there were lots of other reasons to look back on a wonderful day.

Are you pictured? Are your friends in one of our photographs?

Take a look through our archive selection.

1 . Memories from 2016 Deanne Graver and Dionne Escott were all set to watch a great concert 5 years ago.

2 . Braving the weather On their way to the stadium. Are you in the picture?

3 . On their way Beyonce fans were pictured on their way to the Stadium of Light in 2016 but do you recognise them?

4 . A wave for the camera Were you one of the Beyonce fans queuing at the Stadium of Light?