Aimed at showcasing emerging and local talent, Waves returns for 2022 on Saturday, November 5 with an all day multi-venue festival taking place over six venues in the heart of the city bringing international, national and regional artists together for a day of music.

Joining last year’s original venues of Independent, The Peacock, The Ship Isis, The Bunker and Live Lounge is The Fire Station, with The Pale White headlining at the city’s newest venue.

Now it’s been announced that as part of BBC Music Introducing Live, which is taking place across the country over three days this November, BBC Introducing will be curating a stage in Sunderland.

BBC Introducing will host a stage at Waves

Most Popular

Featuring up and coming local artists including headliner The Peevie Wonders, Eve Cole, NOPRISM, and Nadedja, the BBC Introducing stage will celebrate homegrown talent and help audiences get to know more about the region’s flourishing musical landscape.

The stage will be located at The Bunker recording studios in Stockton Road, one of the sites being used for the multi-venue festival, and performances will be recorded for a later broadcast date.

Now in its 15th anniversary year, BBC Music Introducing has been dedicated to discovering and supporting new music since 2007. It gives up-and-coming artists broadcast opportunities on BBC radio, television and online, alongside the chance to perform at major festivals and showcases.

Big name artists including Ed Sheeran, Florence + the Machine, Little Simz, Celeste, Sam Fender, Mabel, Aitch, Raye, Arlo Parks, Loyle Carner, The 1975 and Chvrches all received BBC Music Introducing support at the start of their careers. Recent BBC Introducing success stories include Wet Leg and The Mysterines who have both achieved UK Top 10 albums in 2022 so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eve Cole

Kelly Betts, Editor, BBC Introducing, said: “BBC Music Introducing Live is one of the fastest growing and most exciting events in the calendar for any young artist or creative, and I am so proud to be taking it right across the UK this year.

“There are some incredible artists coming out of the North East right now and our goal with BBC Music Introducing Live is to provide unrivalled access for anyone aspiring to make their way in to the business and to give emerging homegrown talent across the nation the opportunity to build profile and awareness as they take their next step in their careers.”

There’s a host of music to enjoy as part of Waves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Independent in Holmeside, Dutch indie 4-piece Pip Blom return to headline the stage for Waves following a sell out show in April, when touring their second album Welcome Break as part of the Music Venue Trust’s Revive Live tour.

Noprism

The Peacock will be headlined by Leeds based electronic/funk party band Galaxians, off the back of slots at festivals such as Bluedot and Tramlines and with an ever growing live reputation.

Sunderland-born Tom A. Smith who is on a meteoric rise having recently played Glastonbury and supported Elton John, as well as York 5-piece Bull, bring their indie sound to Sunderland for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Waves will also feature Sunderland dance/pop outfit Vandebilt, the psychedelic/indie sounds of The Dream Machine, Luke Royalty, Hivemind, Yaatri, Wax Heart Sodality, Ghost//Signals as well as many more.

*Tickets for Waves, which include a wristband for the day, are available at sunderlandculture.org.uk/events/waves-festival-2022/

Nadedja