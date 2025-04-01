Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Studies have shown that Spring, alongside December, is the period of the year many relationships come to an end.

So what musicians are benefitting financially while we’re dealing with relationship issues this time of year?

Spring's in the air, the sun's finally shining, and you even managed a decent Valentine's Day. So why does that nagging feeling creep in.

Maybe, just maybe, things could be... different? Well, you're not alone.

Turns out, studies show spring, along with December (especially the 11th), is a prime time for breakups . Blame it on the sunshine, the fresh start vibes, or just the post-Valentine's reality check, but something about this time of year makes people rethink their relationships.

Spring has a reputation for being one of two period of the year break-ups occur - so who's making money off our misery? | Getty/Canva

Spring often brings increased social activity. People are more likely to go out, meet new people, and re-evaluate their current relationships. This increased social exposure can lead to comparisons and a desire for change.

The feeling of spring fever is real; the increase in sunlight and warmer temperatures can boost mood and energy levels, leading to a desire for change and renewal in various aspects of life, including relationships.

So with that in mind, if words can’t articulate how you feel - how about a song instead?

Research undertaken by GIGACalculator has pulled out the ten most profitable songs on streaming services regarding break-ups and relationships coming to an end, hot off the back of Selena Gomez’s new album ‘hinting’ at things between herself and Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande’s deluxe edition of Eternal Sunshine, speculated to touch on her divorce.

So, who had benefitted the most financially in the world of music based on the heart-breaking occasion of a break up?

The science part

To determine the most profitable breakup tracks, Gigacalculator compiled a list of post-breakup songs from sources like Billboard, Business Insider, and others. Spotify stream counts, estimated royalties, and physical sales data from the US, UK, and Australia were then collected in March 2025.

While certified sales units were noted, a zero value simply indicated sales didn't meet certification thresholds, not necessarily a lack of sales. This data aimed to provide a comprehensive view of each song's financial performance.

What are the 10 most profitable break-up songs on streaming services in 2025?

Without Me by Halsey , featuring G-Eazy, emerges as the undisputed champion of profitable breakup anthems. This track's sheer dominance is evident in its staggering 2,210,193,857 Spotify play counts, translating to an estimated $3,682,182.97 in worldwide Spotify royalties. Beyond its streaming success, the song achieved remarkable physical sales, boasting 12,000,000 RIAA certified units and 14,360,000 total units sold.

Olivia Rodrigo's drivers license follows closely behind, proving the power of raw emotion in creating a commercially successful breakup ballad. With an impressive 2,424,254,105 Spotify streams, the song generated an estimated $4,038,807.34 in Spotify royalties. Its success extends beyond streaming, achieving 7,000,000 RIAA certified units and 9,570,000 total units sold.

Rodrigo also secured the third spot with good 4 u , further cementing her dominance in the breakup song genre. With 2,373,487,458 Spotify streams, the song generated an estimated $3,954,230.11 in Spotify royalties. good 4 u"also achieved significant sales figures, earning 6,000,000 RIAA certified units and 9,170,000 total units sold.

Away from the main list though, Taylor Swift's presence is undeniable. She commands the breakup song genre with a staggering four entries in the top 40: Dear John, Would've, Could've, Should've,'All Too Well, and Forever and Always. This separate achievement underscores her consistent ability to turn heartbreak into commercial gold.

The top 10 break-up songs on streaming services

Halsey (featuring G-Eazy) - Without Me, ($3,682,182.97)

Olivia Rodrigo - drivers license, ($4,038,807.34)

Olivia Rodrigo - good 4 U, ($3,954,230.11)

Ed Sheeran - Don't, ($1,330,848.80)

The Weeknd - Call Out My Name, ($3,388,898.13)

Selena Gomez (featuring Justin Bieber) - Lose You to Love Me, ($2,206,298.08)

Katy Perry - Part of Me, ($1,054,047.65)

Miley Cyrus - Flowers, ($4,086,517.36)

Taylor Swift - Dear John, ($242,750.98)

Harry Styles - Perfect, ($1,719,712.56)

Do you have a go-to song when you’ve experienced a period of heartbreak or have had to break up a relationship? Let us know your sombre break-up anthems by leaving a comment down below.