Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Some great stuff here to keep the kids amused

The museum has free Creature Collections drop-in sessions for families.

Circus skills, sandcasting, coaster painting and gardening heritage trails are just some of the activities Sunderland Culture has arranged across its venues for half-term.

We Are Sunderland - A weekly round-up of lifestyle highlights. From eating out to what’s on - celebrating the city’s best bits! Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family activities are spread across National Glass Centre (NGC), Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens (SMWG) and Arts Centre Washington (ACW).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NGC offers an opportunity for children aged six+ to create a glass car, cat, owl, fish or hedgehog in a sandcasting workshop held on Tuesday, May 28, 9.30am. Booking is essential and places cost £20.

The following day NGC hosts ceramic coaster painting drop-in sessions, 10am-noon and 1pm-3.30pm). Children aged four+ can transform a ceramic coaster into a mini masterpiece. Tickets cost £4.

On Thursday, May 30, children aged four+ can paint their pets on glass at drop-in sessions 10am-noon and 1pm-3.30pm. Bookings cost £5.

On Tuesday, May 28, the museum has free Creature Collections drop-in sessions, 1pm-2.30pm. Families can explore brilliant birds and other taxidermy creatures from the Museum’s collections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This activity supports the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition learning programme. No booking necessary

The day after sees Community Garden: Food is Fun, a drop-in session 1pm-3pm in Mowbray Park. The free session aims to make eating a playful and sensory experience.

On Wednesday, May 29 children can join Bear’s Museum Adventure: Find the History Heroes. Join storyteller Hannah Graham and Bear for another amazing adventure in the Museum.

Follow Bear through an interactive story and trail to discover the people who made history happen in Sunderland. Sessions are 1pm and 2.30pm and cost £2 per child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday, June 1 has Wildlife Spotters at the Museum, giving youngsters and their families the chance to collect a free wildlife spotters activity sheet filled with puzzles and challenges to help them explore the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition.

Collect your free sheet between 10am and 4pm.

There are even more activities and further information at www.sunderlandculture.org.uk where you can also book.

ACW has free creative workshops on Tuesday, May 28 and Thursday, May 30 (1-3pm) for children aged 8-10, focusing on circus skills, dance classes and a silent disco.

To sign up visit www.artscentrewashington.co.uk, priority is given to children from the Washington East Ward.