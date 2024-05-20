Inspiring Ukrainian artist’s first solo exhibition is on Wearside

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Ukrainian textile artist whose inspiring work helped her recover from cancer hosts her first solo exhibition this month.

Lena Archbold was born and brought up in Kyiv. She had successful careers in economics and technology before being diagnosed with leukaemia in 2010.

She had moved to the UK after completing a student exchange in 1994, then marrying a Jarrow man in 1998.

Her treatment at Sunderland Royal Hospital, where she had over 70 chemotherapy sessions, was successful. It was while recovering that she found a passion and talent for feltmaking.

She has developed her practice and created a virtual community around her feltmaking online school, Felt with Lena, that she launched in 2018.

Lena’s first solo exhibition runs at Arts Centre Washington (ACW) between Thursday, May 23 and June 29

The free exhibition, Felting Connections, features 10 main pieces which reflect both her personal battle with cancer and her nation’s fight against Russian invaders.

Felting Connections incorporates beautiful wall hangings and felt sculptures, many in the yellow and blue of the Ukrainian flag.

Lena, who has two teenage children and and a studio at ACW, said: “I found working and creating in felt helped with my recovery from cancer. It gave me something to focus on and enjoy; and it kept me busy.

"Physically, my recovery took about a year, but mentally it took a lot longer and working with felt certainly helped with my recovery. The drugs that I needed to take led to depression which lasted for about seven years.

“I’d been interested in creating and making things since I was five years old, but I was so busy with my career I didn’t have time to think about being creative.

“While I was recovering from cancer I had the time; and wasn’t physically able to do much more.”

“I am passionate about community, learning together and set up the Felt with Lena Club to meet, discuss, inspire each other and learn feltmaking, fibre dye, upcycling and other types of textile craft.”