New curator joins Sunderland Museum to help put the past into the future

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Anneke Hackenbroich from Germany is unearthing hidden stories in the museum’s stores.

A new curator at Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens is exploring the city’s past to help shape the future of the museum.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Collections care development manager Anneke Hackenbroich is unearthing hidden stories in the museum’s stores, ready to share them as part of redeveloping the museum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anneke, from Stuttgart, graduated from Schwäbisch Gmünd University of Education with a degree in German history and political science.

She completed a PhD there before starting work as a teacher before entering the museum sector.

Members of the museum’s team and a team of volunteers are helping Anneke with her huge task.

Anneke said: “My job is to work my way through the museum’s storerooms to find objects and stories that might be suitable for display in new spaces created for the redeveloped museum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our stores are full to the brim, which is unsurprising given Sunderland’s rich history, and although the majority of items have been catalogued, some of these items have not been seen for many years.

“We’ve found all sorts of items, some of which have been difficult to identify or work out exactly what they are.

“We’re making exciting finds every week, and recently I found a beautiful sextant that hadn’t been catalogued. It’s great to bring these things that are central to Sunderland’s history back into the light.

“Some of the objects we’re looking at date back many years, while others are a little more recent, and they range from paintings and artwork to military memorabilia, and from items from the city’s industrial and maritime heritage and household products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re currently looking into what we have and exploring whether we have some objects with an exciting, interesting story that hasn’t yet been told.”

A £300,000 National Lottery Heritage Fund grant was announced in 2022 for Sunderland City Council to draw up detailed plans for a proposed multi-million pound development of the museum.

Proposals include moving the museum's main entrance into Mowbray Park.

Proposals include moving the main entrance into Mowbray Park, transforming the ground floor with a new central atrium, new galleries and more family-friendly activities and exhibitions.

The redevelopment will also create a new learning and engagement zone.