I stayed at a beautiful, peaceful property in the Cornish village of Praa Sands - and I would highly recommend staying here for your next break-away.

The property is located in Praa Sands, on the south coast between Penzance and Helston, and has the Praa Sands beach close-by, as well as Perranuthnoe beach and the beach at Porthleven. It is in a perfect location with these three sandy beaches close-by and Porthleven itself is one of my favourite towns in Cornwall with its quaint shops, beautiful double harbour and delicious restaurants. In fact, during my stay I visited the town and Camborne’s brass band were playing outside of the popular pub, Harbour Inn. It was really lovely - especially accompanied by the sky turning pink and orange as the sun set.

The property itself is private and peaceful with just five other properties. Poppyfields is a stunning and modern, single-storey eco lodge with an open-plan living area. There is a spacious kitchen and a dining table inside and outdoors, so you can enjoy the weather outside when it is sunny.

The living area is furnished with a comfortable corner sofa, perfect for an evening in watching your favourite film, and there is underfloor heating - which makes the property perfect for all year round staycations. There is a large family bathroom decorated with style providing a bath tub for those wanting to relax after a day of exploring the coastline, and three good sized and comfortable double bedrooms, each with their own decorative flare. The master bedroom boasts its own en-suite shower room.

The property itself is really unique with its main focal point being the bi-folding doors which allows for holidaymakers to enjoy al fresco dining. As there are only five other properties, it is a really peaceful place to stay with so many cute rabbits around. At night time too, if it is a clear night, you are blessed with being able to see so many stars in the sky due to being out in the countryside. In summer you can enjoy these starry nights, but also in the autumn and winter months too - just wrap yourself up.

In Praa Sands itself there are plenty of places to eat out as there is a selection a great pubs and restaurants in the area such as Sandbar and The Welloe. The beach itself is gorgeous too with white sand. A short drive away is the coastal town of Penzance, where you can take a while down the promenade and even into Marazion which boasts St Michael’s Mount. You can also visit Chapel Street, the most historic street in Penzance, filled with independent galleries, cafes, restaurants and shops.

Nearby is also the historic market town of Helston which is home to artisan shops featuring local makers, some fantastic pasty shops, a museum and more. At the heart of the town itself, there’s a wonderful boating lake where you can hire a boat or sit and grab a coffee in the park café.

The Poppyfields property sleeps six guests and is dog friendly. September short breaks are currently £604 - down 15% from £710.Off peak prices start from £428 for a short break. Short breaks are three night stays on weekends and four night stays during the week. The property is running 15% from 1st September - 30th September 2024.