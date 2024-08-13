Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ask someone on the streets of the UK to name three music festivals held on these shores, and they might not mention one that is a big deal down in Cornwall.

Reading & Leeds, Glastonbury, maybe even Download if you happen to cross paths with a person who is an enjoyer of the heavier stuff. One that might not get too much of a mention though is Boardmasters, a five day festival which ties in with surfing events that line the Cornish coast.

The drive down to Newquay takes you through some lovely scenery, and it’s only when you get to within a mile or two of the town that you even start to see signs of a large-scale festival. A sunny, hot first day was topped off with an energetic set from Chase & Status, with Courteeners being a stand out on stage as the sun began to set.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The parties went on long into the night, and I passed some sorry looking faces on my walk to the bathroom the next morning. A queue for the showers started long and seemed to get longer with each passing moment, so rather than risk hours joining the back of it I went down to have a wash of a different nature.

Porth beach is one of several that line this part of the Cornish coast, and is around a 25 minute walk from the festival entrance. A swim in the chilly waters of the Atlantic blew off any lingering cobwebs, and kicked off Saturday in perfect style. The opportunity to have a swim in the sea before getting into work/festival mode was lovely, and a coffee afterwards sat on the sand made it feel as though there were not thousands of festival goers just up the road, stirring, ahead of another full day.

The View lives up to its name | NationalWorld

If festival goers on the Saturday were hoping for sunshine, they were back out of luck. A misty, drizzly day greeted fans as they filtered into the main arena. UK festival folk are a resilient lot however, and this didn’t stop thousands having a great time. The likes of Declan McKenna, Holly Humberstone and headliner Sam Fender were on the agenda on the middle day of Boardmasters this year, with Fender rounding off a memorable night.

Luckily for Boardies (the collective affectionate name given to those in attendance at the festival), Sunday saw the sun return and with a vengeance. Bright blue skies and high temperatures made the walk to the arena a hot one- the occasional sea breeze was very welcome. A stand out for me on Sunday in particular was noticing just how amazing the view behind The View stage was. The cliffs of Cornwall and the rolling waves of the Atlantic create a picture perfect scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hottest day of the festival (which was the hottest day of the year so far in some parts of the country), got underway with a DJ set on the main stage and some indie rock on Land of Saints. Well before the music kicked off, this corner of Cornwall was full of upbeat vibes and the good weather had everyone keen to make the most of the final day.

English Teacher are a cool group from Leeds, and they brought good vibes to the Land of Saints stage. Tipped to be the ones to watch by several publications in recent times, its easy to see why. The keyboard and even the cello were given a run out in this set, which had some quiet moments giving lead singer Lily Fontaine a chance to showcase her sound.

Courteeners at Boardmasters 2024 | NationalWorld

Staying on the same stage, up next were a band that were all sorts of fun. Los Bitchos brought their array of sound to Boardmasters, and their peppy set was rounded off with a reminder from guitarist Serra Petale that the pan-continental band are back out on the road this autumn. Happy days.

Once Stormzy wrapped up his set, Boardmasters 2024 came to an end. The sun had shone for most of the weekend, and plenty of good times were had by the thousands who came to party, sing, and dance on the Cornish coast. These are the sorts of memories that will be in the minds of festival goers through the winter and dark nights, and days like these will have plenty counting down until they can do it all over again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As I walked around the festival, I saw people making memories. It made me smile, as that’s what I’ve been doing at festivals and gigs for years- and it's something everyone should have the right to be able to do.